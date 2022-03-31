^

Headlines

In landmark decision, SC revisits ‘iron curtain’ rule in inheritance of non-marital children

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 5:27pm
In landmark decision, SC revisits âiron curtainâ rule in inheritance of non-marital children
This file photo shows the Supreme Court.
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has revised the “iron curtain rule” and has allowed “non-marital” children to inherit from their grandparents and other relatives.

In a statement by its Public Information Office, the high court through a ruling penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said that “children, regardless of their parent’s marital status, can now inherit from their grandparents and other direct ascendants by right of representation.”

The SC, in this latest ruling, reinterpreted Article 992 of the Civil Code, which specifically states: “An illegitimate child has no right to inherit ab intestate from the legitimate children and relatives of his father or mother; nor shall such children or relatives inherit in the same manner from the illegitimate child.” 

“The Decision used the terms ‘marital’ and ‘non-marital’ to replace the terms ‘legitimate’ and ‘illegitimate’ when referring to the children, as the latter terms are pejorative terms when used to describe children based on their parents’ marital status,” the SC PIO said in a statement.

The full copy of the ruling has yet to be made public.

‘Iron curtain rule’

In the past, the Court interpreted Article 992 as prohibiting non-marital children from inheriting from grandparents and other direct ascendants, including relatives.

The case stemmed by a petition brought by a woman claiming to be a non-martial child of a man who died before she was born. After her paternal grandfather died, she asserted her right to represent her deceased father in inheriting from her grandfather.

In resolving the case brought to the SC, the high court revisited the dubbed “iron curtain rule” and found that Article 992 “should be construed to account for other circumstances by birth and family dynamics.”

The high court in the landmark ruling also said: “Peace within families cannot be encouraged by callously depriving some of its members of their inheritance. Such deprivation may even be the cause of antagonism and alienation that could have been otherwise avoided.”

The SC PIO also said the Court acknowledged that non-marital children face consequences despite their status being beyond their power, such as those who were born because their parents chose not to marry, or one of their parents is below marriageable age, whose mother was a survivor of sexual assault or one parent dies before they can marry.

“Departing from regressive conjectures about family life in favor of the best interests of the child, the Court abandoned the presumption that ‘nonmarital children are products of illicit relationships or that they are automatically placed in a hostile environment perpetrated by the marital family,” the SC PIO added.

It also said that the SC ruled instead of Article 992, a nonmarital child’s right of representation shall be government instead of Article 982 of the Civil Code that holds that “grandchildren and other descendants shall inherit by right of representation, and if any of them should have died, leaving several heirs, the portion pertaining to him shall be divided among the latter in equal portions.” 

The court however remanded the specific case to the regional trial court due to factual issues raised in it so additional evidence may be received to determine filiation. 

ILLEGITIMATE CHILD

INHERITANCE

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to Pinoys: Don&rsquo;t vote for KABAG candidates

Duterte to Pinoys: Don’t vote for KABAG candidates

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has urged Filipinos not to vote for party-list groups that he claimed are supporting communist rebels who...
Headlines
fbtw
Carpio says gov't can't collect P203-billion estate tax if Marcos wins presidency

Carpio says gov't can't collect P203-billion estate tax if Marcos wins presidency

By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"I think we should ask the BIR why they did not do anything. And if they did do something, they should tell us what they did....
Headlines
fbtw
Presidential bets to be grouped into 3 as Comelec revises debate format

Presidential bets to be grouped into 3 as Comelec revises debate format

5 hours ago
"Candidates will be divided in groups of three where each group will be given one question essentially to debate on,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

2 days ago
"The Philippine position is we continue to exercise full sovereignty over Bajo de Masinloc and its territorial sea, as well...
Headlines
fbtw
Court orders release of red-tagged community doctor accused of kidnapping

Court orders release of red-tagged community doctor accused of kidnapping

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
A local court has ordered the release of community doctor Maria Natividad “Naty” Castro, who was detained for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Average power spot market prices up in March

Average power spot market prices up in March

By Angelica Y. Yang | 39 minutes ago
The average wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) price rose by 12.60% to P6.97 per kilowatt-hour (/kWh) in March, compared...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo supporters say Marcos &lsquo;unwelcome&rsquo; in Tarlac

Robredo supporters say Marcos ‘unwelcome’ in Tarlac

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo opposed the scheduled rally of presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Headlines
fbtw
Pangilinan hopes people&rsquo;s support will prompt local politicos to back him too

Pangilinan hopes people’s support will prompt local politicos to back him too

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Despite him failing to secure endorsements from local officials, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan is largely unfazed, saying that people...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Nearly all Filipinos say gov&rsquo;t must provide free medicines to the people &nbsp;

SWS: Nearly all Filipinos say gov’t must provide free medicines to the people  

4 hours ago
In a press release sent to the media, the SWS survey found that 78% of adult respondents said that the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Government urged to ramp up distribution of Pantawid Pasada

Government urged to ramp up distribution of Pantawid Pasada

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 hours ago
Less than a third or 115,000 PUV drivers and operators received their P6,500 fuel subsidy from the government under the program,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with