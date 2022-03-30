^

Duterte says he's not surprised when cops are involved in crimes

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
March 30, 2022 | 5:41pm
Duterte says he's not surprised when cops are involved in crimes
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials prior to his “Talk to the People” at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 29, 2022.
Presidential photo

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte admitted not being surprised when police officers are involved in crimes but clarified that it is too early to conclude that there are law enforcers behind the disappearance of online cockfighting enthusiasts.

During Duterte's public address last Monday, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos reported that the policemen linked to the disappearances were placed in a holding unit in Camp Crame so they could face their charges. He assured Duterte that authorities would continue their efforts to identify the persons behind the disappearances.

Citing his experience as a local official, Duterte said even organizations that are supposed to enforce the law have scalawags.

"That would make them (policemen) really very easy to commit crimes...That's why I am not surprised. I'm sure you are not also because sometimes, crimes cannot be committed without the participation of the police," Duterte said.

Duterte said it pains him that some police personnel are being tagged in the disappearance of the e-sabong players.

"So I'm not saying that the police that were named in the Congressional investigations (are involved). That would be too early. But in the past, if you go into the hindsight of things, it's different, I said before, the police is problematic because there are many personnel. You have to supervise a lot of men, if you can, you would do it everyday," the president said.

"I do not know if the police there were really involved, it's too early for that. But things are becoming...There's an evolving story now and it includes the police that you mentioned, who are now in the holding status...It really pains me," he added.

Duterte, nevertheless, claimed that by and large, the country has a "good police."
 
"If you ask me, there are problematic ones but they are only few, about 250 something," he said.

The president instructed Carlos to unravel the cause of the disappearances and to file the appropriate charges against those behind the crime.

"Sooner or later, you will know what happened. So just keep on with your investigation," he added.

Despite the disappearance of more than 30 online cockfight enthusiasts, Duterte justified his decision not to suspend e-sabong, saying the government needs money to support its expenses.

"I’ll make it public now, it’s P640 million a month. And in a year’s time, it’s billion plus. Where can we easily find that money?" he said. 

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
