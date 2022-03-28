^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate hearing on smuggling of agricultural products

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee of the Whole will continue on Monday its probe into the large-scale smuggling of agricultural products which is affecting both farmers and fisherfolk while dampening the country's economic recovery amid the pandemic. 

The committee chairman, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, will be giving a privilege speech on smuggling of agricultural goods as well as issues in the Bureau of Customs.

The hearing will also tackle the proliferation of illegally-traded Chinese vegetables in the market.

Sotto, who is running for vice president, previously told reporters that today's probe will focus on the additional documents and testimonies surrounding the smuggling of vegetables, fruits and fish, which the panel obtained.

Since the enactment of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act (Republic Act 10845) in 2016, not one smuggler has been convicted despite billions of pesos seized by the Customs bureau, according to Sotto.

Last month, peasant group Anakpawis criticized the Department of Agriculture for failing to prevent the supposed smuggling of vegetables and other agricultural products.

Citing data from farmers' group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, Anakpawis said vegetable smuggling from China has been taking place since 2007. 

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, which will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2021.

 

AGRICULTURE

FARMERS

FISHING

SENATE

SMUGGLING

TITO SOTTO

VICENTE SOTTO III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos

National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
“If we base (it on) her track record, naniwala ako (I believe) that she is the most qualified to be elected as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Manila with proud Fil-Am sailors
play

USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Manila with proud Fil-Am sailors

15 hours ago
The United States Navy continues to foster its ties with the Philippines and its other allies by conducting military exercises,...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag

Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 22 hours ago
PCG multi-role response vessel BRP Malabrigo reported that CCG with bow number 3305 conducted a close distance maneuvering...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko insists BBM lied on estate tax debt

Isko insists BBM lied on estate tax debt

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The camp of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday called out former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for insisting that the order...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson to ramp up campaign sans party

Lacson to ramp up campaign sans party

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson is raring to intensify his electoral battle in the second half of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Senate resumes probe on agriculture smuggling today

Senate resumes probe on agriculture smuggling today

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
The Senate committee of the whole resumes today its inquiry into the unabated large-scale smuggling of agricultural products...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to streamline process for gun ban exemptions

Comelec to streamline process for gun ban exemptions

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is planning to streamline the application process for gun ban exemptions to benefit individuals...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s birthday wish: Clean, fair, honest polls

Duterte’s birthday wish: Clean, fair, honest polls

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
President Duterte will have a “simple” and “quiet” birthday celebration with his family in his hometown...
Headlines
fbtw
Decision on price increase requests in 2-3 weeks &ndash; DTI

Decision on price increase requests in 2-3 weeks – DTI

By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is looking to come up with a decision on the requests from manufacturers to hike prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says estate tax issue &lsquo;all about politics&rsquo;

Marcos says estate tax issue ‘all about politics’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the move of his fellow presidential aspirants to “raise...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with