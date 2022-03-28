LIVE: Senate hearing on smuggling of agricultural products

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee of the Whole will continue on Monday its probe into the large-scale smuggling of agricultural products which is affecting both farmers and fisherfolk while dampening the country's economic recovery amid the pandemic.

The committee chairman, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, will be giving a privilege speech on smuggling of agricultural goods as well as issues in the Bureau of Customs.

The hearing will also tackle the proliferation of illegally-traded Chinese vegetables in the market.

Sotto, who is running for vice president, previously told reporters that today's probe will focus on the additional documents and testimonies surrounding the smuggling of vegetables, fruits and fish, which the panel obtained.

Since the enactment of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act (Republic Act 10845) in 2016, not one smuggler has been convicted despite billions of pesos seized by the Customs bureau, according to Sotto.

Last month, peasant group Anakpawis criticized the Department of Agriculture for failing to prevent the supposed smuggling of vegetables and other agricultural products.

Citing data from farmers' group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, Anakpawis said vegetable smuggling from China has been taking place since 2007.

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, which will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2021.