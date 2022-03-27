^

Headlines

SMC committed to build PAREX sustainably

The Philippine Star
March 27, 2022 | 12:00am
SMC committed to build PAREX sustainably
SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang said that building the 19.37-kilometer road that will link the eastern and western sections of Metro Manila from Rizal province to the city of Manila will complement SMC’s P2-billion, five-year rehabilitation effort for the historic tributary that started in July last year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has reaffirmed its commitment to build the Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) as a safe, reliable and sustainable infrastructure crucial for inclusive recovery and growth beyond the pandemic.

SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang said that building the 19.37-kilometer road that will link the eastern and western sections of Metro Manila – from Rizal province to the city of Manila – will complement SMC’s P2-billion, five-year rehabilitation effort for the historic tributary that started in July last year.

“In all our major infrastructure projects, we always take into consideration the effects on the environment, putting greater emphasis on how we can build the infrastructure while at the same time preserve or enhance the environment. We engage all stakeholders and in particular, partner with local communities to ensure environmental measures and mitigations are successful for the long-term,” Ang said.

PAREX will be a hybrid infrastructure that can be used by motorists, public transport, cyclists and pedestrians, to further enhance accessibility and traffic decongestion, while encouraging multiple modes of transportation. Its design will also incorporate green architecture principles.

Ang bared that the country’s top urban planner and green architect, Felino Palafox Jr., through his firm Palafox Associates, has signed on to help with the sustainable design for the project.

“We share the vision of SMC and Mr. Ramon S. Ang for sustainable infrastructure. For many decades we have been emphasizing green architecture and green urbanism in our projects in the Philippines and abroad,” Palafox said.

“For the PAREX project, our approach will be the same, we are designing not just infrastructure, but an urban landscape. We are promoting sustainability through architecture, with a holistic vision,” he said.

“Mr. Ang already has so many good ideas, including incorporating green modes of transportation. Our job is make sure these ideas – pedestrian pathways, bicycle highways, landscaped planting strip, public transport – are integrated seamlessly into the PAREX,” he added.

“We believe that if done right and in line with sustainability and green architecture principles, the PAREX will be a model road infrastructure that further democratizes the benefits and convenience of infrastructure. These are the types of infrastructure we will need in the future – adaptable to the growing and changing needs of our people,” Ang said.

Bus rapid transit

He also revealed plans to put up a Bus Rapid Transit on the PAREX and the existing Skyway system, to complete the north-to-south and east-to-west connection throughout Metro Manila.

This, he said, will enable faster, more reliable, safer, comfortable and affordable commuting for many Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Ang also reported that SMC’s ongoing Pasig River cleanup initiative has already yielded some 295,260 metric tons of silt and solid waste since it started in the middle of last year.

SMC maintains it targets daily output of at least 2,000 metric tons of waste, to meet the monthly target of at least 50,000 metric tons, for a total of 600,000 metric tons per year.

Ang said the company’s ongoing rehabilitation effort is in response to government’s call for the private sector to help clean major tributaries in line with Manila Bay rehabilitation project that began in 2019.

“The government, led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, has done an excellent job in rehabilitating the Pasig River in recent years. We are helping take these efforts to next level, by deepening and widening the river, to enable it to carry more floodwaters, especially during rainy season. Through this, we will reduce incidences of severe flooding that has affected many cities located near the Pasig River,” he added.

“Rehabilitating the river does not only involve dredging and removing visible wastes, especially plastics that eventually go to the sea. It is only part of the solution. What is needed is a more holistic approach, which will involve building a sewage system that would prevent it from being the dumping area of industrial and solid wastes,” Ang explained.

“We are committed to clean the Pasig River and we are happy that more and more people see its value. In particular, NYK of Japan has joined our efforts and committed $1.2 million worth of equipment and we expect the equipment to arrive by April,” Ang said.

Shallow portions

As of now, he said two shallow portions of the river are the primary focus. These are the mouth of river near Manila Bay and the area at Marikina River junction.

“We’re also prioritizing the Marikina River junction as this section acts as sort of a bottleneck, where water flowing from the Marikina River is restricted, therefore becoming a partial cause of the massive flooding in areas upstream of the Marikina River,” Ang said.

Dredging the Marikina River section can also help reduce the peak water flows that normally go into Laguna de Bay through the Manggahan Floodway, and reduce flooding experienced by many lakeside towns in Rizal and Laguna provinces, Ang said.

He said SMC has made significant progress in deepening portions of the Pasig River, particularly sections of the river in Pandacan/Sta. Mesa, Paco/San Miguel area. According to hydrographic or depth surveys before and after dredging, sections that only measure two to three meters in depth are now more than five to six meters deep.

“We are confident that in the coming rainy seasons, the increased capacity of the river will reduce flooding in many areas in Pasig, Makati, Mandaluyong and Manila. And if ever these will be flooding, it can quickly subside in just a few hours,” Ang said.

“This was our experience in the ongoing Tullahan River rehabilitation. To date, our extraction output there has reached 825,142 metric tons and with more personnel and equipment, we expect to hit the one million mark before or by June this year,” he explained.

“According to feedback from local government units, including Valenzuela, flooding has subsided faster than usual in their areas,” Ang said, referring to the P1-billion Tullahan River rehabilitation effort that started in June 2020.

SMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thousands flee after Taal Volcano erupts

Thousands flee after Taal Volcano erupts

8 hours ago
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate from their homes near Taal Volcano Saturday after an eruption sent ash and...
Headlines
fbtw
Losing Partido Reporma endorsement seen to weaken Lacson's presidential bid

Losing Partido Reporma endorsement seen to weaken Lacson's presidential bid

By Angelica Y. Yang | 13 hours ago
Losing the backing of Partido Reporma's President and Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao Del Norte) may wear out the presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
Malacañang on Saturday emphasized the need to act on climate change as the world observed Earth Hour, which encourages...
Headlines
fbtw
Diocese of Pasig opposes &lsquo;detrimental&rsquo; PAREX

Diocese of Pasig opposes ‘detrimental’ PAREX

10 hours ago
“We do not need another project like an expressway in order to be called a ‘livable city’ that will cause...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs escalates Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3

Phivolcs escalates Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3

16 hours ago
Phivolcs escalated the alert level over Taal Volcano on Saturday, warning that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace to Pinoys: Act on climate change

Palace to Pinoys: Act on climate change

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday emphasized the need to act on climate change as the world observed Earth Hour, which encourages...
Headlines
fbtw
Ping: May 9 about Philippine future, not &lsquo;money politics&rsquo;

Ping: May 9 about Philippine future, not ‘money politics’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson, now an independent presidential candidate, vowed to use his best qualities to champion what every Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo: Invest in seafarers&rsquo; training, education

Robredo: Invest in seafarers’ training, education

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Investing in education and training of Filipino seafarers will enable them to access more opportunities, including better...
Headlines
fbtw
Extension of BPO hybrid work setup urged

Extension of BPO hybrid work setup urged

1 hour ago
Former senator and Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino senatorial bet Jinggoy Estrada has appealed to the Fiscal Incentives Review Board...
Headlines
fbtw
Eleazar sticks with Partido Reporma

Eleazar sticks with Partido Reporma

1 hour ago
Former police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar is sticking it out with Partido Reporma, reiterating his stand that he has no plans...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with