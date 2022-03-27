Robredo: Invest in seafarersâ€™ training, education

Robredo: Invest in seafarers’ training, education

Vice President Leni Robredo, a presidential candidate, answers questions from the press at a Partido Reporma press conference on Thursday, March 24, 2022 where as receives the party's endorsement following the exit of standard-bearer Ping Lacson. Lacson is now running as an independent candidate.

MANILA, Philippines — Investing in education and training of Filipino seafarers will enable them to access more opportunities, including better pay and higher positions, according to presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo.

During an interview with Go Negosyo’s “KandidaTalks” aired last Friday, Robredo noted that while Filipinos comprise a large number of seafarers around the world, only a small percentage are crew officials.

“Many of the able-bodied seamen, on the average, get a salary of around $1000. But if you are an official, it is between $6,000 and $15,000,” she said in Filipino.

“If right now, when only a small percentage (of Filipino seafarers) are officials, they already contribute six percent to the GDP (gross domestic product), imagine if we invest in our people, if we invest in the education and training of seafarers,” she added.

Not only will it help their families, but it will also contribute to the overall economy of the country, according to the Vice President.

A clip from last week’s presidential debates recently circulated and made it appear that Robredo was underestimating Filipino seafarers when she cited the lack of skills and opportunities in the maritime sector.

Her response, however, was in the context of the need to provide further training and address issues in the maritime education sector in the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs had earlier urged the Maritime Industry Authority to address the deficiencies in the country’s seafarers’ education program following the assessment conducted by the European Maritime Safety Agency.

Thousands of Filipino seafarers may be prohibited from working on European Union-flagged vessels if the country fails to address the deficiencies in the country’s implementation of the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers convention.

During the “KandidaTalks” interview, Robredo also stressed the need for a Philippine registry of seafarers and proposed having flag carrying cargo vessels.

Flexibility

The Vice President also reiterated her support for policies allowing flexibility in work setups.

“Work-from-home or remote working is not just a stop gap solution, but it is a part of a better normal that needs to be embraced,” she said in a recent townhall meeting with supporters from the information technology and business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) sector.

Robredo’s campaign highlighted her position on the matter after the Inter-Agency Fiscal Incentives Review Board warned IT-BPO firms that they would lose certain incentives if they continue with the work-from-home arrangement of their employees.

A group of IT-BPO workers supporting Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan described the government’s requirement as “inconsiderate, insensitive and inhumane,” citing limitations exacerbated by the pandemic.

Alphans for Leni

More than 200 members and alumni of the Tau Alpha Fraternity of the University of the Philippines have endorsed Robredo.

“As Tau Alphans, we live for what we know is right. We choose to Let Leni Lead,” the fraternity, based in the College of Engineering, Diliman and in the College of Engineering and Agro-Industrial Technology, Los Baños, said in a statement of support signed by alumni and resident brothers.

In its 90 years of existence, Tau Alpha has produced engineers, architects, businessmen, scientists, entrepreneurs, educators, bankers, government officials, civil servants, military officers, lawyers, artists, farmers, and civic leaders.

“We are a diverse brotherhood, with differing political views. We have traditionally sought to be apolitical to maintain harmony in our ranks.But we are now at a very important and crucial stage in our nation’s history. We realize that we can no longer be fence-sitters,” the fraternity said.

Tau Alpha declared its support for Robredo to be the next president of the Philippines, “knowing she is the only candidate who can lead us to a better future of her track record, her vision for government, and her governance style.”

“This is not the time to look back, but to look forward. We are full of hope for the future because Leni Robredo will be our leader,” the group said.