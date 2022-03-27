^

Headlines

Extension of BPO hybrid work setup urged

The Philippine Star
March 27, 2022 | 12:00am
Extension of BPO hybrid work setup urged

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator and Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino senatorial bet Jinggoy Estrada has appealed to the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) to extend the hybrid work set up of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies.

Estrada said an extension of at least six months would be sufficient for BPO firms and their employees to “adjust to new realities” and get back their bearings after almost two years of working from home.

The FIRB said BPO companies must require its workers to physically return to their workplaces by April 1, 2022 or lose the fiscal incentives they currently enjoy.

Estrada stressed, however, that while he understands the desire of the country’s economic managers to revive the Philippine economy, the country is still, technically, in a pandemic.

“We haven’t fully returned to normal. With traffic and high fuel prices, it’s still a challenge to commute to and from work. Likewise, BPO workers have to make adjustments in their respective homes especially on who will take care of their kids or sick relatives,” he said.

“BPO companies chose the Philippines and invested huge sums for their business operations. To be competitive, they need to be flexible and given a free hand to determine the best work model for their benefit, especially during the pandemic,” Estrada said.

The veteran lawmaker said BPO companies which are mostly technology-driven businesses need to be flexible and resilient to survive in the cut-throat BPO industry.

“Countries like India are our biggest competitors in the BPO sector. If they continue to allow work-from-home arrangements for their workers, why can’t we?” he asked.

Estrada said the alleged dip in consumer spending and low sales of convenience stores near offices are offset by household spending.

“Employees working in their homes need to eat, too, or buy clothes and other essentials. The demand just shifted from the convenience stores to grocery or food deliveries,” he said.

Apart from lawmakers, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority whose locators are mostly information technology-BPO firms had issued a similar call to lift the FIRB’s ultimatum. The group said it is communicating with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines to find ways of including work from home or a hybrid work model in the sector’s operation in the Philippines.

BPO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thousands flee after Taal Volcano erupts

Thousands flee after Taal Volcano erupts

8 hours ago
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate from their homes near Taal Volcano Saturday after an eruption sent ash and...
Headlines
fbtw
Losing Partido Reporma endorsement seen to weaken Lacson's presidential bid

Losing Partido Reporma endorsement seen to weaken Lacson's presidential bid

By Angelica Y. Yang | 13 hours ago
Losing the backing of Partido Reporma's President and Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao Del Norte) may wear out the presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
Malacañang on Saturday emphasized the need to act on climate change as the world observed Earth Hour, which encourages...
Headlines
fbtw
Diocese of Pasig opposes &lsquo;detrimental&rsquo; PAREX

Diocese of Pasig opposes ‘detrimental’ PAREX

10 hours ago
“We do not need another project like an expressway in order to be called a ‘livable city’ that will cause...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs escalates Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3

Phivolcs escalates Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3

16 hours ago
Phivolcs escalated the alert level over Taal Volcano on Saturday, warning that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace to Pinoys: Act on climate change

Palace to Pinoys: Act on climate change

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday emphasized the need to act on climate change as the world observed Earth Hour, which encourages...
Headlines
fbtw
SMC committed to build PAREX sustainably

SMC committed to build PAREX sustainably

1 hour ago
San Miguel Corp. has reaffirmed its commitment to build the Pasig River Expressway as a safe, reliable and sustainable infrastructure...
Headlines
fbtw
Ping: May 9 about Philippine future, not &lsquo;money politics&rsquo;

Ping: May 9 about Philippine future, not ‘money politics’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson, now an independent presidential candidate, vowed to use his best qualities to champion what every Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo: Invest in seafarers&rsquo; training, education

Robredo: Invest in seafarers’ training, education

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Investing in education and training of Filipino seafarers will enable them to access more opportunities, including better...
Headlines
fbtw
Eleazar sticks with Partido Reporma

Eleazar sticks with Partido Reporma

1 hour ago
Former police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar is sticking it out with Partido Reporma, reiterating his stand that he has no plans...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with