Alvarez denies asking for P800 million from Lacson

Combination photo shows Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson at the Commission on Elections debate on March 19, 2022 and Partido Reporma President and Davao Del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) denied that his chief of staff asked presidential candidate Panfilo "Ping" Lacson to shell out P800 million "in additional funding" for the campaign expenses of Partido Reporma's local bets.

According to Lacson, this was the reason why Alvarez switched his support to Robredo.

Alvarez, however, denied Lacson's statement, saying that the party "can very well fund its own candidates", according to a GMA News Online news report.

The Partido Reporma president used to be Robredo's outspoken critic who, in 2017, mulled over filing an impeachment complaint against her after she sent a video to the United Nations forum on illegal drugs which he believed "destroyed the reputation of the Philippines before the international community" and was a betrayal of public trust.

But after endorsing her presidential bid on Thursday, he apologized to her over their complicated history.

Partido Reporma's founder, chair emeritus backs Lacson

Partido Reporma Founder and Chairman Emeritus Renato De Villa said Friday that he stands by his endorsement of presidential aspirant Panfilo Lacson, who earlier resigned from the party after learning that its slate in Davao Del Norte will back another bet.

De Villa also admitted his surprise at the turn-out of events, saying he had no idea that this would happen to the political party.

On Thursday, Partido Reporma President and Davao Del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez announced the party's support for Vice President Leni Robredo's candidacy, explaining that her ideals are in line with the party's goals of reforming the government and providing a better future for Filipinos.

Shortly after, De Villa said: "As an original [e]ndorser of Sen Ping Lacson for President, let me further say: I will stick with Ping and continue to indorse and support him."

In a statement shared by the Lacson-Sotto tandem's team on Friday, the party's founder said he hopes those who support Lacson will continue the campaign and not leave him behind.

De Villa said he had no inkling of this "unfortunate scenario", which is why he was taken by surprise by the events Thursday.

"Obviously, I cannot do anything about it anymore as I consider both Ping and Bebot (Alvarez) as mature politicians and capable of making decisions based on personal conviction," he said.

De Villa, who once served as the country's defense secretary, founded Partido Reporma in 1998 after leaving Lakas-NUCD when former President Fidel Ramos opted to endorse former House speaker Jose De Venecia Jr. for the presidency.

Meanwhile, the Lacson campaign's spokesperson Ashley Acedillo said Thursday that Alvarez may have underestimated the long-time public servant.

"Some may view it from the perspective of adversity and we will not discount that. At the same time, we view it from the perspective that maybe Speaker Bebot and his team may have underestimated Panfilo Lacson as a candidate and may have overestimated as well the chances of the next candidate that they're going to endorse," Acedillo said in an interview with ANC Headstart on Friday.

Acedillo used to be Partido Reporma's spokesperson, but resigned after Lacson withdrew from the political party.

Other members, including Partido Reporma Chairman for the Cavite Chapter Rafael Rodriguez, also cut ties with the party.