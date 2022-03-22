Duterte not ready to lift the facemask requirement

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the improving pandemic situation, President Rodrigo Duterte is not yet inclined to lift the face mask requirement, citing the possibility of a new COVID-19 variant entering the country and causing another surge in infections.

Duterte said the pandemic may remain "for the longest time" as COVID-19, which he called a "monster" continues to mutate. He noted that the wearing of face masks has helped prevent the spread of the virus.

"The numbers are very low compared to the population. But you know, with regard to the mask, many are asking, you know, I am not ready to order the removal of the mask... I said it has done a lot of good that prevented the contamination from spreading. So it is far from over," Duterte said during a pre-recorded public address aired Tuesday.

"This monster is mutating and we cannot determine when this will end. But I guess it would be there or here for the longest time," he added.

Duterte cited reports about the new COVID-19 variant discovered in Israel, a virus that he said would reach the Philippines "whether we like it or not." The new variant is a hybrid of Delta and Omicron, according to previous reports.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the consistent compliance with minimum public health standards, including the wearing of face masks, allowed the Philippines to maintain low COVID-19 case rates. He cited a survey by Johns Hopkins University indicating a 93 to 96 percent compliance with health protocols in the Philippines.

Duque also attributed the improving pandemic numbers to the high vaccination coverage. He noted that 72 percent of the country's target population or about 65 million persons have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

"To maintain the downward trend in COVID-19 cases, we need to continue following the MPHS (minimum public health standards) and intensify vaccination," the health chief said.

The health department recorded 3,431 new COVID-19 infections from March 15 to 21 which translates to a daily average case of 490. Only 17.1 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 16.9 percent of non-ICU beds were in use during that period. Out of 6,499 total admissions, 813 or 12.5 percent are severe and critical cases.

All regions in the Philippines remain at minimal risk with low risk healthcare utilization rates.