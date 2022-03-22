More than half of voters want Duterte policies improved but continued â€” survey

^

More than half of voters want Duterte policies improved but continued — survey

Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 2:20pm
This October 2020 photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte speaking during his weekly public address.
Presidential Photo / King Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — More than half of Filipino voters would prefer the next administration to partially continue rather than change or fully continue the Duterte administration's policies, new survey results from public opinion research firm WR Numero Research suggest.  

According to a report of the survey results sent to media, 54.6% of voters want "soft continuity" of the administration's policies, which the political consulting firm said was "driven by President [Rodrigo] Duterte’s high approval rating."

Only 29.6% of survey respondents said they prefer full continuity of Duterte-era policies, while only 15.8% wanted change.

"This survey reflects one of the main criteria for how the voters will decide in the May 9 election," WRN's report reads.

Most voters satisfied with Duterte

With less than six months left in his term, Duterte enjoys a high satisfaction rating with almost 68% of Filipino respondents who rated his administration as either very good or good.

Of which, 34.1% responded, “very good" when asked how President Duterte fared in leading the country in the past five years while 33.9% answered 'good".

In contrast, just around 20% found the administration’s performance to be lacking with 10.6% and 9.48% of the respondents answering “Hindi naging mahusay” (Poor) and “Labis na hindi naging mahusay” (Very Poor), respectively.

The remaining 12.53% of Filipino voters were undecided. 

Overwhelming approval and trust ratings for the president were logged even as the Philippines went through the world's longest quarantine amid problematic pandemic response marred by allegations of corruption.

The chief executive's flagship policy, his bloody "war on drugs" which rights groups say has claimed almost 30,000 lives, is also the subject of investigation by the International Criminal Court. 

Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president alongside Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whom the administration PDP-Laban has announced support for.

Methodology

WR Numero Research said it used "several  levels  of  statistical  intervention" in  its  digital  survey which involved 1,200 unique respondents.

WRN also reported a 95% confidence interval from a "high-quality  online  panel  that  is representative  of  all  classes."

The firm also employs a quota sampling and a proportional weighting method with data from the Philippine Statistics Authority and the Commission on Elections.  

The company said that this methodology is meant "to avoid overrepresentation and underrepresentation across the four demographic  profiles – socio-economic, geographic, sex and gender, and age." 

with a report from Xave Gregorio

Local officials push 'best of both worlds' Robredo-Sara Duterte ticket

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
A group supporting the presidential bid of Robredo and the vice presidential bid of Duterte-Carpio launched “ROSA 2022”...
Robredo vows to end padrino system in government

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Presidential hopeful Vice President Leni Robredo vowed to end the padrino or palakasan system under her administration.
PDP-Laban faction to endorse presidential bet today

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The PDP-Laban faction composed of the allies of President Duterte is expected to announce today the presidential candidate...
Pacquiao to Marcos: Let's do one-on-one debate

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
“Baka nahihiya siya sa maraming aattend. Okay sa akin mag-debate kaming dalawa lang. Tignan natin kung ang plataporma...
FPJ, LGBTQ+ groups announce support for Marcos-Duterte
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
Actors and artists under the Filipinos for Peace, Justice and Prosperity Movement and LGBTQ+ cause-oriented group United Beki of the Philippines declared their support for the Unity tandem of presidential candidate...
Pacquiao wants to end contractualization if elected president

19 minutes ago
The standard bearer of PROMDI also said he will push for an “across the board” salary standardization scheme...
Cusi faction's endorsement of Marcos shows illegitimacy, PDP-Laban stalwart Pimentel says

1 hour ago
"Logic lang 'yan (That is simple logic). We have to be Consistent with the PDP LABAN history, struggles, deaths, and party...
PDP-Laban declares support for Marcos

4 hours ago
"We are glad the PDP-Laban has joined the bandwagon of support for the BBM-Sara UniTeam of major political parties in the...
Filipinos assisted in leaving Ukraine now at 382

4 hours ago
In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola said the department helped bring home 330...
With start of local campaigning, PNP reminds local election candidates to follow protocols

4 hours ago
“They should make sure that proper coordination with authorities concerned to assist them in the security and crowd...
