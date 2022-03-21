^

Headlines

Ex-DOH chiefs, ConCon members back Robredo

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2022 | 12:01am
Ex-DOH chiefs, ConCon members back Robredo
Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo on the Commission on Elections' for Presidential Debates at Sofitel on March 19, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — Six former health secretaries and members of the 1971-1972 Constitutional Convention endorsed yesterday presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo.

“As our country struggles to recover from the wide-ranging effects of the pandemic, we need a leader who has demonstrated the values of integrity and caring, has governed wisely and fairly, prioritizes programs for the greater good, understands the processes of government, puts the interests of the country first and executes effectively amid the complexities of day-to-day governance,” the former health chiefs said in a statement.

The statement of support was signed by Alfredo Bengzon, Carmencita Reodica, Jaime Galvez Tan, Manuel Dayrit, Esperanza Cabral and Paulyn Ubial.

“In the area of health, Vice President Robredo has demonstrated her capability to address the people’s primary health concerns during the pandemic,” they said.

They said Robredo is “the foremost candidate to provide a comprehensive pandemic response platform.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of the Vice President embarked on several initiatives, including the distribution of free personal protective equipment, shuttle buses and dormitories for frontline workers as well as COVID-19 antigen test kits and teleconsultation services, lessening the suffering of Filipinos particularly the frontliners.

The former health chiefs called on their colleagues in the health sector and all Filipinos to support the candidacy of Robredo “so that our right to health is upheld and the recovery from the pandemic is assured.” – Janvic Mateo, Neil Jayson Servallos

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leni's list final: No more additions, subtractions from Robredo senatorial slate

Leni's list final: No more additions, subtractions from Robredo senatorial slate

15 hours ago
Colmenares and the Makabayan bloc of party-lists at the House of Representatives have endorsed Robredo and her running mate...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Comelec's Vice Presidential Debates 2022
play

LIVE: Comelec's Vice Presidential Debates 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The first round of debates organized by the Commission on Elections among vice presidential aspirants is set...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE inks deal on more work opportunities in Canada's Yukon

DOLE inks deal on more work opportunities in Canada's Yukon

9 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment signed an agreement with the government of Yukon in Canada, allowing the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte renews call for NPAs to surrender

Duterte renews call for NPAs to surrender

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
With a little over three months remaining in his term, President Duterte has renewed his call for members of the New People’s...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Comelec's Presidential Debates 2022
play

LIVE: Comelec's Presidential Debates 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The first round of the debates organized by Commission on Elections among presidential candidates is set on Saturday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Ex-DOH chiefs, ConCon members back Robredo

Ex-DOH chiefs, ConCon members back Robredo

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Six former health secretaries and members of the 1971-1972 Constitutional Convention endorsed yesterday presidential aspirant...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson to put life on line again for Filipinos

Lacson to put life on line again for Filipinos

By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
After risking his life for Filipinos in his 50-plus years in public service, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said he is prepared to once...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Saturday defended his newest political ally, controversial political...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to propose amendments to rules on candidates

Comelec to propose amendments to rules on candidates

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
After the May 9 general elections, the Commission on Elections will review and propose amendments to the rules governing nuisance...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo: Infrastructure, stable business environment to lure investors
2 hours ago
Building necessary infrastructures and creating a stable business environment for investors will help the country attract more investments, former defense secretary and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with