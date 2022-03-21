Ex-DOH chiefs, ConCon members back Robredo

Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo on the Commission on Elections' for Presidential Debates at Sofitel on March 19, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Six former health secretaries and members of the 1971-1972 Constitutional Convention endorsed yesterday presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo.

“As our country struggles to recover from the wide-ranging effects of the pandemic, we need a leader who has demonstrated the values of integrity and caring, has governed wisely and fairly, prioritizes programs for the greater good, understands the processes of government, puts the interests of the country first and executes effectively amid the complexities of day-to-day governance,” the former health chiefs said in a statement.

The statement of support was signed by Alfredo Bengzon, Carmencita Reodica, Jaime Galvez Tan, Manuel Dayrit, Esperanza Cabral and Paulyn Ubial.

“In the area of health, Vice President Robredo has demonstrated her capability to address the people’s primary health concerns during the pandemic,” they said.

They said Robredo is “the foremost candidate to provide a comprehensive pandemic response platform.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of the Vice President embarked on several initiatives, including the distribution of free personal protective equipment, shuttle buses and dormitories for frontline workers as well as COVID-19 antigen test kits and teleconsultation services, lessening the suffering of Filipinos particularly the frontliners.

The former health chiefs called on their colleagues in the health sector and all Filipinos to support the candidacy of Robredo “so that our right to health is upheld and the recovery from the pandemic is assured.” – Janvic Mateo, Neil Jayson Servallos