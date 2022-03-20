^

Headlines

Duterte renews call for NPAs to surrender

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
March 20, 2022 | 12:00am
Duterte renews call for NPAs to surrender
“Tell them I don’t want war. Tell them to come down here. Let them know that this is my policy, I’m now laying down the policy. I will guarantee it, but I don’t know about the next president,” Duterte said in a speech in Palo, Leyte last Thursday.
Presidential Photo / King Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — With a little over three months remaining in his term, President Duterte has renewed his call for members of the New People’s Army (NPA) to surrender and end the decades-old communist rebellion in the country.

“Tell them I don’t want war. Tell them to come down here. Let them know that this is my policy, I’m now laying down the policy. I will guarantee it, but I don’t know about the next president,” Duterte said in a speech in Palo, Leyte last Thursday.

“I’ve been calling for this for at least three years. If they surrender, I’ll accept them. But if they take their time and wait to decide, then the problem is I’m about to step down from the presidency. But if I stay a bit longer, then they will get to experience it, I’ll distribute lands. We have to end this stupid war,” he added.

Duterte’s term will end on June 30.

In an interview with pastor Apollo Quiboloy aired on March 12, Duterte warned that communist insurgents are conniving with a certain political organization to destabilize the May 9 elections.

“But what I really am afraid of is the report of the intelligence community…It seems there’s a grouping of the communists, the yellows, and another… Well, of course the communist is already a terrorist organization. So the yellows, that’s a... I forgot the other one,” Duterte said.

Yellow is the color associated with the Liberal Party, where presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo remains a member.

“(The government is) watching for that kind of situation. They might be... That’s what I said could disrupt because they have these working relations now with the yellows and the election is the objective really,” he added.

Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla had earlier claimed that Robredo’s campaign has been infiltrated by communists.

Robredo has denounced attempts to link her to the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA, describing it as fake news and a ploy to stop the “momentum” of the “people’s campaign.”

“To be clear: This is a lie,” the Vice President said.

NPA

PRESIDENT DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos interview to be aired an hour before Comelec debates

Marcos interview to be aired an hour before Comelec debates

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 13 hours ago
An exclusive interview with former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will be aired on Saturday, an hour before...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says he decided to run because rivals' COVID-19, economy platforms were lacking

Marcos says he decided to run because rivals' COVID-19, economy platforms were lacking

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is running on his “unity” campaign for...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao admits funding challenges

Pacquiao admits funding challenges

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao admitted encountering some problems when it comes to funding his presidential bid.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte supporter Mocha Uson backs Isko for president

Duterte supporter Mocha Uson backs Isko for president

8 hours ago
The erstwhile Duterte administration official and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso are rather strange bedfellows, considering...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos open to divorce, 'but don't make it easy'

Marcos open to divorce, 'but don't make it easy'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos is open to legalizing divorce in the country, but he urged that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
11 LGUs in NCR register less than 10 new COVID-19 cases

11 LGUs in NCR register less than 10 new COVID-19 cases

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Eleven local government units in the National Capital Region recorded less than 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the OCTA...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte renews call for NPAs to surrender

Duterte renews call for NPAs to surrender

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
With a little over three months remaining in his term, President Duterte has renewed his call for members of the New People’s...
Headlines
fbtw
BI expects 12,000 tourists daily

BI expects 12,000 tourists daily

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration is expecting a daily average of over 12,000 tourist arrivals with the start of summer in the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson: 2022 barangay elections should push through

Lacson: 2022 barangay elections should push through

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The 2022 barangay elections should push through, so the Filipino people, after so many postponements, will be given the chance...
Headlines
fbtw
Mocha &lsquo;switches&rsquo; to Isko Moreno

Mocha ‘switches’ to Isko Moreno

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has gained the backing of another supporter of President Duterte –...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with