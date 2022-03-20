LIVE: Comelec's Vice Presidential Debates 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The first round of debates organized by the Commission on Elections among vice presidential aspirants is set on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Seven out of nine candidates running for vice president confirmed their attendance. These are: Walden Bello, Rizalito David, Manny Lopez, Willie Ong, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Carlos Serapio and Vicente Sotto III.

Follow Philstar.com for live updates as the debates unfold. (Can't view the moving thread? Click here).