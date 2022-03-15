All areas in Philippines at low risk for COVID-19 — DOH
MANILA, Philippines — All areas in the Philippines are now considered low risk for COVID-19 spread, the Department of Health reported Tuesday.
“All areas in the country, even those under Alert Level 2, are under low risk classification,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Filipino.
The agency logged 4,131 additional COVID-19 cases, or an average of 590 infections per day, from March 7 to 13. The daily average was 35% lower than the average recorded from February 28 to March 6.
The bed utilization rates in the country were less than 50%, according to Vergeire.
“Thanks to vaccination and the practice of minimum public health standards, we have yet to see a new rise in cases in any part of the country,” the health official said, noting the “Deltacron” variant has yet to be detected in the Philippines.
Vergeire also said the government is continuously ramping up vaccination efforts in Alert Level 2 areas so these areas can be lowered to Alert Level 1.
Metro Manila and 38 other areas are under the lowest alert level, which expires Tuesday. Under Alert Level 1, most pandemic restrictions are scrapped.
‘Alert Level 0’
The health official also clarified that “Alert Level 0” is a term that government officials use internally and is not yet final.
“Ito 'yung term na it's like the stage in our situation right now kung saan magkakaroon tayo na mas manageable ang mga kaso, mas nakakaagapay ang health system, mas mataas ang bakunahan,” Vergeire said.
(It's a term, a stage, in which the number of cases is manageable. The healthcare system can cope with it and the vaccination coverage is higher.)
“It’s not a final term yet. Kausap natin ang ating mga eksperto kahapon at sinabi nila na baka hindi dapat ‘yun ang gawing terminology because it’s going to confuse people. Baka akalain na wala na tayong pangangambahan, hindi na tayong maging cautious. Baka maging complacent ang mga tao because it’s termed zero,” Vergeire said.
(It’s not a final term yet. We were talking with experts yesterday and they were saying that maybe we should not use that term because it’s going to confuse people. They might think it is no longer a cause for concern, that we should no longer be cautious. People might get complacent because it’s termed zero.)
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority earlier said mayors of the capital region are ready for the further easing of COVID-19 curbs.
The Philippines has confirmed over 3.67 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 57,625 deaths.
Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines. — Photo by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
The National Capital Region remains the region with most new COVID-19 cases as of March 14, 2022, according to data from OCTA Research.
Metro Manila logged 141 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Among provinces, Cebu registered the most new cases with 57, followed by Iloilo with 56, Cavite with 23 and Rizal with 23.
Provinces with the most new cases on 3.14.22. Data was extracted from https://t.co/kM89DgrHW7. Any errors in data should be addressed to DOH. @dzbb @allangatus @News5PH @dzrhnews @DZAR1026 @NewsRmn @dzme_1530khz @dwiz882 @ali_sotto @PhilstarNews @manilabulletin @ManilaTimesNEWS pic.twitter.com/Eda9eTFOSA— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) March 15, 2022
Among highly urbanized cities in Luzon, Puerto Princesa is the lone city that remains at moderate risk for COVID-19 due to very high testing positivity rate, OCTA Research says.
As of March 6, NCR, Baguio City, Naga City and Santiago were at low risk.
Meanwhile, Angeles, Dagupan, Lucena and Olongapo improved to very low risk.
HUCs in Luzon as of March 6, 2022. Angeles, Dagupan, Lucena, Olongapo at VERY LOW RISK while NCR, Baguio, Naga City, Santiago at LOW RISK. Puerto Princesa still at MODERATE RISK. @dzbb @DZAR1026 @allangatus @NewsRmn @News5PH @dwiz882 @ali_sotto @PhilstarNews @dzrhnews @EagleNews pic.twitter.com/OVqBboB2a1— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) March 7, 2022
The Department of Health logs an additional 941 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 3,666,678.
As of Saturday, there are 49,374 active cases.
The Department of Health reports 853 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 3,665,747.
To date, there are 50,230 active cases.
The Department of Health reports an additional 1,223 COVID-19 cases, biring the national caseload to 3,660,020.
There are 53,934 active cases.
