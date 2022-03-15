^

Lacson won’t withdraw from presidential race

Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Lacson wonât withdraw from presidential race
Senator Ping Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto tandem for Presidential and Vice Presidential together with their Senatorial bet former PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar during the press conference held in People's Mansion in Sorsogon City in Camarines Norte followed by caravan on March 3, 2022, The event was welcomed by Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero.
Geremy S. Pintolo

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday vowed not to withdraw from the presidential race even as he scored the camp of his rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, for its “below-the-belt” move of spreading rumors of her rivals pulling out of the elections.

Lacson, Partido Reporma’s standard bearer, made the statement following a call from Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon for presidential candidates to withdraw from the race and unite behind Robredo supposedly to ensure her victory against survey frontrunner former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“(The Robredo camp’s) attempt is to make people think that there are only two rival candidates – of course, it’s a campaign strategy but that’s foul… These are campaign strategies that I think as below the belt. They don’t want to fight fair. We campaign based on issues,” Lacson said in Filipino at a press conference here.

“We don’t want to hit other candidates, we’ve been doing that, but we also have to defend ourselves,” he added, referring to what he described were unjust allegations that he was “red-tagging” Robredo’s supporters.

Lacson said his sources told him that Robredo’s campaign team has been spreading rumors, particularly in Mindanao, that Sen. Manny Pacquiao was withdrawing from the presidential race.

Lacson disclosed that a “mediator” approached him and asked him to withdraw from the race and he told the person “no more.”

“I can’t abandon (my running mate) SP (Senate President Vicente Sotto III). I can’t abandon our supporters. They’ve worked hard. So win or lose… that’s why we’re focused on issues, on platforms so I said, well, if we don’t make it at least we provided some enlightenment to our voters that they can use in future elections,” he said.

