'I've already decided': Sara Duterte says she won't join any debates

This photo release shows Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, running-mate of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos, in a campaign caravan in Quezon on December 1.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio announced that she will not participate in any debates ahead of the May 9 elections.

When asked whether she will join the debates organized by the Commission on Elections on March 20, Duterte replied: “I’ve already decided that I will do this campaign without joining debates.”

“Iniiwan ko na po ‘yan sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan ang pagdesisyon, pagpili nila ng vice president na ganito po ‘yung aking direction sa kampanya,” she added during an ambush interview Saturday in Parañaque City.

(I leave it up to the voters to choose their vice president since this is the direction I want my campaign to take.)

The vice presidential candidate said she will let the public know once she changed her mind.

“Well, kung magbago man o hindi, we will let you know, but as of this very moment that decision is to conduct this campaign without joining debates,” Duterte said.

Her spokesperson previously announced that she will not attend the debates sponsored by the Comelec.

Mayor Christina Frasco of Laloan, Cebu said the vice presidential candidate has not even received an invitation from the Comelec, amid its “public announcement of her confirmation to attend the event.”

“Be that as it may, whether or not there is an invitation, Sara Duterte will not be attending the debate,” Frasco added.

Meanwhile, Duterte's running mate, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has yet to confirm his participation in the debates organized by the Comelec set on March 19.

Both survey frontrunners have skipped various election events, which include the debates hosted by CNN Philippines in February. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina