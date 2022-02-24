Ex-Comelec commissioner Kho named SC justice

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday confirmed the appointment of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. as associate justice.

Kho is President Duterte’s fraternity brother.

SC spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka said Kho would complete the 15-member bench, replacing former associate justice Rosmari Carandang who retired on Jan. 9.

The SC received Kho’s appointment papers yesterday.

Kho is returning to government service three weeks after his term as commissioner of the Comelec ended on Feb. 2.

Kho is an alumnus of the San Beda College of Law, which is also the alma mater of Duterte. Both belong to the Lex Talionis Fraternity.

He ranked 10th in the 1991 Bar exams.

He served as undersecretary of the Department of Justice when Vitaliano Aguirre II was DOJ chief.

Kho resigned when Menardo Guevarra was appointed to replace Aguirre at the DOJ in 2018.

He was appointed by Duterte as commissioner of the Comelec, serving from July 12, 2018 until Feb. 2 this year.