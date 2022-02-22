DOH says COVID-19 cases in Philippines plateauing
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said the country is seeing a plateauing in the number of cases, with most regions in the country classified under low risk.
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said all regions have negative growth rates and are deemed low risk for COVID-19 spread, except for the Cordillera Administrative Region and Davao region.
The country’s healthcare utilization rate is at low risk. Meanwhile, Davao region’s intensive care unit utilization rate is at moderate risk.
“All island groups are showing a gradual decline in cases. All regions are reporting fewer than 1,000 cases daily for this week,” Vergeire said in Filipino.
The DOH on Tuesday reported 1,019 new coronavirus infections, pushing the total caseload to 3,654,284. Of the total, 1.6% or 56,668 are active cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, 55,776 have died from COVID-19 in the country.
Vergeire also said that only 12 to 15% of hospital admissions in the Philippines have severe and critical illness.
“This shows that vaccines are effective against severe and critical illness caused by COVID-19,” she said.
Latest government data showed that over 62.5 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Officials are aiming to fully vaccinate 90 million individuals by end-June.
Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines. — Photo by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
The Department of Health registers 1,923 new COVID-19 cases. The total reported cases has reached 3,650,748 on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
The Department of Health logs an additional 2,232 COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 3,648,925.
Of the figure, 65,796 are active cases.
The Department of Health logs 2,196 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the Philippines to 3,646,793.
To date, there are 66,588 active cases.
Iloilo City remains at high risk for COVID-19 as cases continue to go down in Visayas as of February 12, OCTA Research says.
Bacolod, Cebu City, Lapu Lapu, Mandaue Ormoc and Tacloban are at moderate risk.
Iloilo City remained at high risk while Bacolod, Cebu City, Lapu Lapu, Mandaue, Ormoc and Tacloban were at moderate risk as of Feb 12 2022 based on Covidactnow. @dzbb @DZAR1026 @dzrhnews @allangatus @NewsRmn @dwiz882 @ali_sotto @News5PH @dzme_1530khz @RMMendozaMT @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/x90PJiVxjC— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) February 13, 2022
The Department of Health reports 3,792 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 3,634,368.
To date, there are 84,229 active cases.
