DOH says COVID-19 cases in Philippines plateauing

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 22, 2022 | 4:53pm





 
Residents wait for a commuter train to pass before crossing the railway tracks at a station in Manila on Feb. 16, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said the country is seeing a plateauing in the number of cases, with most regions in the country classified under low risk.


DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said all regions have negative growth rates and are deemed low risk for COVID-19 spread, except for the Cordillera Administrative Region and Davao region.



The country’s healthcare utilization rate is at low risk. Meanwhile, Davao region’s intensive care unit utilization rate is at moderate risk.


“All island groups are showing a gradual decline in cases. All regions are reporting fewer than 1,000 cases daily for this week,” Vergeire said in Filipino.


The DOH on Tuesday reported 1,019 new coronavirus infections, pushing the total caseload to 3,654,284. Of the total, 1.6% or 56,668 are active cases.


Since the start of the pandemic, 55,776 have died from COVID-19 in the country.


Vergeire also said that only 12 to 15% of hospital admissions in the Philippines have severe and critical illness.


“This shows that vaccines are effective against severe and critical illness caused by COVID-19,” she said.


Latest government data showed that over 62.5 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Officials are aiming to fully vaccinate 90 million individuals by end-June.


 


 


 












 









