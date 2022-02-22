More former government officials, biz execs back Robredo

Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president, speaks a Valentine's Day event "Pusuan ang Sining at Kultura: State of the Heart" in Quezon City where national artists pledge their support for her candidacy on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — More former government officials and business executives have expressed their support for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a joint statement entitled, “An Earnest Appeal to Our Fellow Filipinos,” 16 signatories, including former senators Rodolfo Biazon, Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Sergio Osmeña III and Wigberto Tañada, said Robredo “is the most qualified and trustworthy presidential candidate who has the political will to rebuild our sordid past, engender hope and inspiration among our people regardless of social standing, and bring about change that has long eluded us.”

“We deserve a president who is fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive – leadership qualities that VP Leni has successfully demonstrated in the last six years despite the limited resources of her public office and undeserved open hostility from the present administration,” they said.

“We need a leader who puts great premium on transparency, accountability and collaboration. VP Leni champions only truths and facts while others hide behind lies, excuses and denials,” they said.

“We want a president who respects our democratic processes and will uphold our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times,” they said.

The former officials and business leaders also cited her outstanding leadership and unifying qualities, exemplified “in the timely, efficient and innovative ways with which she implemented her own pandemic response plan.”

Aside from the four ex-senators, the 12 others who signed the statement include former congressmen Tomas Apacible, Raul Daza and Felicito Payumo; former Isabela Gov. Grace Padaca; former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, former Agriculture Secretary Senen Bacani, Interior and Local Government Secretary Cesar Sarino and Tourism Secretary Gemma Cruz-Araneta; former Higher Education Commissioner Ester Garcia, former Philippine Retirement Authority chairman Luis Sison; former PTV4 chair Virgilio Yuzon; and former Poro Point Management Corp. director Jose Osias.

One hundred and forty-four former officials and employees of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also backed Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis Pangilinan.

“We believe that VP Leni and Sen. Kiko have the most extensive experience in social welfare and development. As Vice President, VP Leni, with the help of the private sector, pushed for the Angat Buhay program that helped thousands of families and communities and became a bridge to relief operations during disasters and provided assistance to people and health workers during the pandemic,” they said.

“We support their platform and slogan ‘Gobyernong Tapat, Angat Buhay Lahat (Honest Government, A Better Life for All), which emphasizes rights and concern for the people,” they said.

Among those who declared their support for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem were former DSWD secretaries Judy Taguiwalo and Lina Laigo.

Double seniors’ stipend

Meanwhile, Robredo vowed yesterday to double the monthly stipend being received by indigent senior citizens from the national government and expand the program to include all elderly Filipinos if she wins the presidency.

From the present stipend of P500, Robredo said her administration will increase it to P1,000, which is a more realistic amount to cover the daily expenses of senior citizens that include their basic medicines.

This amount, she said, will progressively increase.

Robredo said of the P202.5-billion budget for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for 2022, a total of P25 billion is earmarked for the P500 monthly stipend for indigent senior citizens.

She said she intends to increase the funding to at least P50 billion in the first year of her presidency without resorting to the imposition of new taxes.

“We can achieve this by implementing a more rational way of spending the people’s money. We must rethink the non-essential expenses such as travel, seminars, vehicle acquisition and the representation allowance given to government officials,” Robredo said in a statement.

“We will encourage sacrifice on the part of everyone in the bureaucracy, starting with the Office of the President, to raise funds for important programs,” she added.

Among the expense items in the government’s annual spending program on which savings could be mandated are travel, for which P19.6 billion is allocated, trainings (P39.5 billion), supplies and materials (P167.7 billion) and professional services or the hiring of consultants (P48.5 billion), Robredo said.