Palace issues memo ordering agencies to prepare for implementation of PhilSys

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has ordered state agencies and local governments to prepare for the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) and its integration into government processes, databases, systems, and services to make transactions more convenient to the public.



Memorandum Circular No. 95 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea last February 7 said there is an urgent need to direct the entire government to take preparatory steps to ensure that the PhilSys and its key components are properly integrated in the processes, databases, and services of all state agencies. He also highlighted the need to facilitate interconnectivity and to make transacting with the government convenient and cost efficient.



All government agencies, instrumentalities, departments, bureaus, offices, local governments, government-owned and controlled corporations, state-run financial institutions, state universities and colleges and other chartered institutions were directed to incorporate and integrate in their respective processes, databases, identification systems, and services, the PhilSys numbers and Philippine identification (PhilID) of registered persons and other components and features of the identification system.



"The covered agencies shall prioritize PhilSys integration to enable the use of PhilSys-enabled services, involving, among others, online authentication processes and proper controls for the PhilID, including features such as real-time authentication and validation...within two years from the launching of the said services in their respective agencies," the circular read.



Agencies were tasked to identify processes and services that can use PhilSys to enable online and paperless transactions and the removal of duplicates and ghost records from registries, determine the appropriate types and quality of biometric authentication devices that need to be procured; and develop their two-year PhilSys integration plan.



They were also instructed to submit to the PhilSys Policy and Coordination Council their integration plans within 60 days from the effectivity of the circular.



In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Philippine Identification System Act, which seeks to establish a single national identification system for all citizens and resident aliens of the country. The valid proof of identity provided by the system will serve as a tool to simplify public and private transactions, access social services, and enhance financial inclusion.

The law also tasked the Philippine Statistics Authority to gradually synchronize all government-initiated identification systems into a single integrated and interconnected identification system.