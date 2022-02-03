

















































 
























COVID-19 vaccination for kids aged 5 to 11 moved to February 7
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 6:28pm





 
COVID-19 vaccination for kids aged 5 to 11 moved to February 7
A teenage boy receives a BioNtech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the inoculation of the population aged 12 to 17 at a stadium in San Juan City, suburban Manila on November 3, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
 


MANILA, Philippines — The vaccination of children aged five to 11 against COVID-19 was moved to February 7, authorities said, citing “logistical challenges.”


In a joint statement, the Department of Health and the National Task Force against COVID-19 said the country will receive 780,000 doses of the pediatric formulation for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday evening.



Officials earlier said the jabs would arrive on Thursday.


“Vaccinating children is critical to the country’s national vaccination program to ensure they have the added protection they need against COVID-19,” the DOH and NTF said.


Malacañang on Monday said the vaccination of children will be initially rolled out in the Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, National Children’s Hospital, Manila Zoo, SM North EDSA Skydome, and FilOil Gym.


Two parents on Thursday asked the Quezon City Regional Trial Court to stop the COVID-19 immunization of children aged five to 11. Their petition questioned the DOH’s mandate “considering the possible deprivation of parents’ or guardians’ legal authority over their children, without the authority of law or court intervention.”


Since March last year, 59 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Over seven million people have so far received booster shot.


 










 









