PNP leadership reshuffles 16 generals ahead of 2022 elections

The reshuffle was also meant to prevent politicians and officials seeking local government positions from using their authority over chiefs of police for political gain.

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police has approved a reorganization of senior officers occupying key positions in the PNP hierarchy affecting 16 star-rank police officials, the PNP said Thursday in a statement sent to media.

The police organization said its battery of reshuffled posts as of late is meant to prevent politicians and officials seeking local government positions from using their authority over chiefs of police for political gain.

This comes with Police Maj. Gens. Rolando Hinanay, Nickson Muksan, and Domingo Cabillan officially retiring from the force.

Police Maj. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr is named as the new director of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management.

Police Maj. Gen. Bartolome Bustamante is set to take the helm of the Directorate for Plans while Police Maj. Gen. Walter Castillejos is the new director of Police Community Relations.

"The retirement this month of senior officers’ [...] triggered the upward movement and opened opportunities in the career pattern of other senior officers," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

Muksan and Cabillan will be placed under the office of the PNP chief before their retirement.

Other senior officials designated to new posts were:

• Police Brigadier General Arthur R Cabalona - PRO BAR

• Police Brigadier General Eliseo DC Cruz – Area Police Command, Visayas

• Police Brigadier Eden T Ugale – Area Police Command, Western Mindanao

• Police Brigadier General Antonio C Yarra - Regional Director, CALABARZON

• Police Brigadier General Alessandro C Abella – Area Police Command, Northern Luzon

• Police Brigadier General Rommel Bernardo A Cabagnot - Office of the Chief, PNP

• Police Brigadier General Ferdinand A Sifuentes - Office of the Chief, PNP

• Police Brigadier General Armando S De Leon - Training Service

• Police Brigadier General Remus B Medina - National Capital Region Police Office

• Police Brigadier General Mafelino A Bazar - Directorate for Comptrollership

• Police Brigadier General Bernard M Banac - Police Regional Office 8

Carlos said that reshuffling senior officers "is a routine and normal movement and transfer" triggered by retirements.

"The placement and selection of 3rd level PNP Officers passed through the PNP Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board and Committee of Three which evaluated, deliberated, and selected from the list of eligible officers based on fitness, merit, seniority, competence, service reputation, and other professional qualifications."

The new designations take effect today, February 3, 2022.