Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods
 


Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
January 30, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods
A man works the grocery aisle in file photo.
BUSINESSWORLD PHOTO
 


MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Jinggoy Estrada has urged the government to do everything possible to stop the price hike of basic commodities like sardines, canned processed meat, bread, instant noodles and others.


“Poor Filipinos will bear the brunt of these price hikes. It’s a double-whammy – rising food costs amidst a sea of joblessness during the pandemic,” Estrada said.


The Department of Trade and Industry announced Thursday the impending price hike of shelf-keeping units like canned goods due to rising input costs.


“It seems the Department of Agriculture’s import strategy especially on pork and fish is a dismal failure. Despite the touted benefits of importing cheaper frozen meat and fish as inputs, the prices of canned meat and sardines continue to rise,” Estrada said.


 










 









