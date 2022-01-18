

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Fact check: Who authored the bills for the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines law?
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
January 18, 2022 | 9:16am





 
Fact check: Who authored the bills for the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines law?
This Jan. 1, 2018 satellite image shows China's installations on Fiery Cross or Kagitingan Reef in the West Philippine Sea. 
CSIS / AMTI via DigitalGlobe
 


MANILA, Philippines — A claim that presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. authored the bill that became a landmark law on defining the country’s territorial sea made rounds on social media last week.


CLAIM: Marcos’ website claims that he "authored landmark laws such as the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines law." The former chairperson of the Duterte's Build, Build, Build program parroted this in her column in a daily newspaper.



RATING: This is false.


FACTS:


What the posts say


Marcos’ official website said as a legislator, he authored Republic Act 9522 or the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines Law. "With the ongoing international disputes, this crucial piece of legislation defines what constitutes the Philippine territorial sea."








Screengrab by Philstar.com








His biography on the Senate website claims that while at the House of Representatives in 2007, Marcos authored "one of the important pieces of legislation", which is RA 9522.


Former Build, Build, Build chairperson Anna Mae Lamentillo parroted on her “Night Owl” opinion column dated January 12 the same claim. A quote card on Lamentillo’s claim also circulated on social media.


What the posts left out


RA 9522 was enacted on March 10, 2009, during the administration of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. The law is a consolidation of Senate Bill 2699 and House Bill 3216.


Based on the House of Representatives website, Rep. Antonio Cuenco (Cebu City) filed House Bill 3216. A check on the Senate website meanwhile showed that Senate Bill 2699 was filed by Sens. Antonio Trillanes IV, Aquilino Pimentel Jr., Edgardo Angara, Rodolfo Biazon, Juan Ponce Enrile and Miriam Defensor-Santiago.




A Marcos did file a version of the Baselines bill, according to the House legislative information system. That was in 2004, when then Rep. Imee Marcos filed House Bill No. 214 during the 13th Congress.




University of the Philippines law professor and maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal in a Facebook post also refuted the claim.


He added that he was present during the Bicameral Committee where the two versions of the House of Representatives and Senate proposal were harmonized.


Although Marcos is listed as a member of the House contingent, Batongbacal said the lawmaker was not there. "I know because I was there and I would have noticed," he also said.




Essential context


Marcos emerged as the top pick as president among respondents of the Pulse Asia survey if the 2022 polls were conducted in December.


His qualifications and experience as a public official, as well as of other presidential aspirants, are put under scrutiny by the public and the voters.


Why it matters


Snippets of Lamentillo’s claims were sent by readers to Philstar.com for verification.


Lamentillo’s column, Marcos’ profile on the Senate website and his own website still reflect the claim.


This is also not the first claim of Marcos that was fact-checked. He claimed in an October vlog that the International Rice Research Institute was established during the Marcos dictatorship, but this is false.


 


--


 


This story is part of the Philippine Fact-check Incubator, an Internews initiative to build the fact-checking capacity of news organizations in the Philippines and encourage participation in global fact-checking efforts.


Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected].


 










 









BONGBONG MARCOS
FACT CHECK

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
 














Trending






Latest














Trending







Go lauds DOH for Basic Kalinga Kit for COVID-19 patients




January 18, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Basic Kalinga Kit for COVID-19 patients program is a big step toward protecting Filipinos from the virus, Sen. Bong Go said yesterday.








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec junks petition to cancel Marcos' COC







Comelec junks petition to cancel Marcos' COC



23 hours ago 


This clears Marcos of another legal challenge filed to block his presidential bid.








Headlines
fbtw













Biz groups urge Congress to ratify transport safety bill








Biz groups urge Congress to ratify transport safety bill



By Louella Desiderio |
10 hours ago 


Foreign business groups are urging Congress to approve a bill that would create a body to probe transportation-related accidents...








Headlines
fbtw













Commuters might soon see gov't bike share system, end-of-trip bike facilities







Commuters might soon see gov't bike share system, end-of-trip bike facilities



16 hours ago 


Heading into 2022, the DOTr will have two billion pesos for active transportation alone in the General Appropriation...








Headlines
fbtw













Unvaccinated barangay chiefs told: Resign, take a leave or face arrest







Unvaccinated barangay chiefs told: Resign, take a leave or face arrest



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 

 
“They (unvaccinated officials) can resign or leave until the pandemic is over... it is embarrassing for them to enforce...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Philippines posts over 37k new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 290,938







Philippines posts over 37k new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 290,938



18 hours ago 


The DOH logged 37,070 additional cases—the fourth highest single-day tally since the pandemic started.








Headlines
fbtw













A guide to getting a booster shot after COVID-19 infection







A guide to getting a booster shot after COVID-19 infection



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
18 hours ago 


The Department of Health released Monday a checklist for people who want to get boosters but had COVID-19 or experienced...








Headlines
fbtw













DOTr says no tickets just yet in first day of 'no vax, no ride' implementation







DOTr says no tickets just yet in first day of 'no vax, no ride' implementation



By Franco Luna |
18 hours ago 


"We are just warning about PUV's today. We are not stamped. ‘Those on bikes, Task Force Discipline of the QC LGU are...








Headlines
fbtw













DOLE urges paid quarantine, isolation leave for workers







DOLE urges paid quarantine, isolation leave for workers



18 hours ago 


Quarantine can last for two weeks and isolation can take as long as three weeks depending on vaccination status and the severity...








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA notes increase in COVID-19 cases in areas outside Metro Manila







OCTA notes increase in COVID-19 cases in areas outside Metro Manila



19 hours ago 


“Cases in regions outside ‘NCR Plus’ are increasing,” OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in Filipino....








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with