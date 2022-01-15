Robredo prefers face-off with Bongbong in 2022 polls

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks to the crowd in this picture uploaded on her official Facebook page on Nov. 20, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo prefers to have another face-off with former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. instead of him getting disqualified to run in the upcoming presidential race.

“I do not want to comment on the disqualification case. But if you were to ask me, I would like to defeat him in the elections to put an end to this,” Robredo said in a mix of English and Filipino over CNN Philippines on Thursday night.

Asked what she wanted to put an end on, the Vice President cited the false narrative that she cheated in the 2016 vice presidential race.

“Even if I have already won in the Supreme Court several times, this is still the narrative that he is pushing. So it is important to defeat him in the upcoming elections in order to, once and for all, stop what he is doing of making people believe the narrative that he wants to push,” she said.

Robredo defeated Marcos by a slim margin in 2016. Her victory was affirmed by the Supreme Court following a recount of votes in the three provinces selected by the former senator’s camp.

During the interview, the Vice President described online disinformation as one of the more difficult challenges that her campaign is facing.

“We know that there are many fake accounts right now and that… social media is working on algorithms so the distribution channels are saturated and that people are not given enough opportunity to really know what is right and what is wrong,” she said.

“We need to double our efforts to make it known to people what is true and what is not,” she added.

Asked about the failed unification talks with other candidates, Robredo said she was initially frustrated at the outcome, although she has no regrets as she exerted all effort.

“To a very large extent, I was successful in uniting not the presidential candidates, but the very many groups that are behind our candidacy now… I said, if I was not able to unite the presidential candidates, at least we are trying to unite the people,” she said.