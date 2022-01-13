PNP investigating journalist shot dead in Sultan Kudarat

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is investigating the shooting of a radio reporter and electoral candidate in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office in Soccsksargen said that Jaynard Angeles, a reporter for the Radio ni Juan Radio Station who is running for councilor in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat was shot at Park Sampaguita in Brgy. New Carmen on Wednesday morning.

"The victim was in Falle Auto Repair Shop to have his vehicle checked and repaired when two unidentified individuals approached and shot him in the head resulting to his instantaneous death. The suspects immediately fled to an unknown direction on board a Kawasaki Bajaj motorcycle," PRO-12 said.

Tacurong City Police Station has already conducted hot pursuit operations against the suspects, Police Brig. Gen Alexander Tagum, PRO-12 Director said.

The local station has also been directed to fast track the conduct of investigation and identification of the suspects.

Tagum said PRO-12 condemns the killing of the members of journalists which he said "affects the freedom of the press to perform their duty without fear."

“PRO 12 will exert all efforts for the identification of the perpetrators to ensure that the death of Jaynard Angeles will be brought to justice. Likewise, I urge the public who may have information regarding the incident to come forward to expedite the resolution of the case,” Tagum appealed.

Per the PNP's Procedures in the Investigation of Heinous and Sensational Crimes, shootings against media practitioners are considered heinous crimes.

'Media security focal persons'

Later that day, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security welcomed the Interior Department's directive to designate officers of the Philippine National Police as Media Security Focal Persons in each province and city nationwide.

Undersecretary Joel Egco, executive director of the PTFoMS called the move a "significant milestone to shield journalists from threats and other forms of violence throughout the archipelago."

According to Egco, as the “first line of defense” of journalists even in the most far-flung areas of the country, the Focal Persons will be the first to receive and respond to all threats leveled against any media worker.

They will also coordinate directly with the assigned PTFoMS Special Agents in expediting the resolution of cases of violence against journalists.

The undersecretary cited the increasing incidents of violence against journalists before, during, and after the elections but went on to claim that "the Philippine media remains free, colorful and vibrant as ever."

Earlier, the Philippines fell two places in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index for this year after it ranked 138th among 180 countries.

At least 23 journalists have already been killed in the nearly six years of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

— Franco Luna