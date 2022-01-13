PNP investigating journalist shot dead in Sultan Kudarat
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is investigating the shooting of a radio reporter and electoral candidate in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.
In a statement, the Police Regional Office in Soccsksargen said that Jaynard Angeles, a reporter for the Radio ni Juan Radio Station who is running for councilor in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat was shot at Park Sampaguita in Brgy. New Carmen on Wednesday morning.
"The victim was in Falle Auto Repair Shop to have his vehicle checked and repaired when two unidentified individuals approached and shot him in the head resulting to his instantaneous death. The suspects immediately fled to an unknown direction on board a Kawasaki Bajaj motorcycle," PRO-12 said.
Tacurong City Police Station has already conducted hot pursuit operations against the suspects, Police Brig. Gen Alexander Tagum, PRO-12 Director said.
The local station has also been directed to fast track the conduct of investigation and identification of the suspects.
Tagum said PRO-12 condemns the killing of the members of journalists which he said "affects the freedom of the press to perform their duty without fear."
“PRO 12 will exert all efforts for the identification of the perpetrators to ensure that the death of Jaynard Angeles will be brought to justice. Likewise, I urge the public who may have information regarding the incident to come forward to expedite the resolution of the case,” Tagum appealed.
Per the PNP's Procedures in the Investigation of Heinous and Sensational Crimes, shootings against media practitioners are considered heinous crimes.
'Media security focal persons'
Later that day, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security welcomed the Interior Department's directive to designate officers of the Philippine National Police as Media Security Focal Persons in each province and city nationwide.
Undersecretary Joel Egco, executive director of the PTFoMS called the move a "significant milestone to shield journalists from threats and other forms of violence throughout the archipelago."
According to Egco, as the “first line of defense” of journalists even in the most far-flung areas of the country, the Focal Persons will be the first to receive and respond to all threats leveled against any media worker.
They will also coordinate directly with the assigned PTFoMS Special Agents in expediting the resolution of cases of violence against journalists.
The undersecretary cited the increasing incidents of violence against journalists before, during, and after the elections but went on to claim that "the Philippine media remains free, colorful and vibrant as ever."
Earlier, the Philippines fell two places in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index for this year after it ranked 138th among 180 countries.
At least 23 journalists have already been killed in the nearly six years of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.
— Franco Luna
Dennis Denora, a Sun.Star reporter and publisher of the Trends and Times community paper, has been shot dead by unidentified killers, according to the Davao chapter of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.
Denora was killed near the wet market of Panabo City in Davao Del Norte on Thursday afternoon, NUJP Davao says.
The Davao del Norte Press & Radio-TV Club says in a statement that is is angered and saddened by news of the killing.
"His death awakens the anger and pains of journalists who do their job and yet are being judged by the pistol," the group also says.
The Department of Interior and Local Government has ordered the Philippine National Police to designate "Media Security Focal Persons" in each province and city nationwide to provide a mantle of protection for members of the media who may face threats or intimidation in the course of the 2022 elections.
Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the memorandum was issued by Secretary Eduardo M. Año to PNP Chief General Dionardo Carlos upon the request of PTFoMS Executive Director Joel Sy Egco in anticipation of a possible increase in violent incidents involving mediamen during the election season.
This at the heels of the killing Wednesday morning of broadcaster Jaynard Angeles, also former station manager of Radyo ni Juan-Tacurong in that city. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
There are currently 488 media professionals imprisoned around the world, the highest number since Reporters Without Borders began counting more than 25 years ago, the NGO announced Thursday.
By contrast, the number killed this year -- 46 -- was the lowest since it began issuing annual tallies, due to the relative stabilisation of conflicts in the Middle East. — AFP
The number of journalists jailed around the world hit a new record in 2021, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday, with China and Myanmar having put a quarter of the 293 media workers behind bars.
In its annual report, the CPJ listed 50 journalists imprisoned in China, 26 in Burma, 25 in Egypt, 23 in Vietnam and 19 in Belarus.
Adding those jailed in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Ethiopia and Eritrea, the CPJ said a total of 293 journalists were in prison worldwide as of December 1 — up from 280 the year before. — AFP
A US journalist detained in Myanmar since May has been released and will be deported soon, a junta spokesman told AFP on Monday.
Danny Fenster was being taken to the capital Naypyidaw from Yangon where he was jailed and will be deported, another government source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested as he headed home to see his family in May.
"We can confirm that he has been released and will be deported. Detail will be released later," spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.
Fenster, who spent 176 days in detention, was sentenced to 11 years in prison last week for encouraging dissent against the military, unlawful association and breaching immigration law. — AFP
Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV network, the media outlet said on Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead.
"Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
Al Jazeera has given prominent coverage to demonstrations against the October 25 coup but last week it also aired a detailed interview with top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, one of only two he has granted.
Demonstrations against Sudan's latest coup, including by tens of thousands of people nationwide on Saturday, have occurred regularly despite a rigorous internet outage. — AFP
