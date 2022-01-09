OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate 'likely' to breach 50% in coming days

Bikers and riders line up for a COVID-19 booster shot drive-thru at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Lawton, Manila on Jan. 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The positivity rate in Metro Manila, which refers to the percentage of coronavirus infections based on the total tests conducted, may breach 50% in the coming days, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said.

"The growth in positivity rate has not slowed down yet and looks likely to increase to over 50% by January 7," OCTA fellow Guido David said in a tweet. A positivity rate of 50% would mean that one in every two tests comes out positive.

OCTA Research earlier predicted at the start of the year that the positivity rate would eclipse its highest recorded mark of 21% from earlier in April 2021.

The Department of Health, in its Saturday bulletin, recorded a 43.7% positivity rate out of 77,004 cases—nowhere near the benchmark of 5 percent set by the World Health Organization for opening economies.

Per data from the DOH's daily case tally, the National Capital Region had the most cases on Saturday afternoon with 16,233.

"While cases continue to climb in the NCR, Calabarzon and Central Luzon, cases are also starting to increase in many other parts of the country," David also said.

Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan followed the NCR with 1,947, 1,707, and 1,308 cases respectively.

Within Metro Manila, Quezon City and Makati City still topped local government units with 3,509 and 2,372 cases, respectively.

Makati, Pasig, and Parañaque followed with 1,278, 1,171, and 1,130 cases on Saturday respectively.

An elevated positivity rate means authorities may need to tighten movement restrictions to break the virus contagion and bring down cases. Health Secretary Francisco Duque said his department is readying for a "probably" shift to Alert Level 4 in the coming days, though he was careful to note that the healthcare utilization in Metro Manila has not yet reached the threshold required for the stricter alert level.

To date, health authorities have recorded 2.94 million infections around the country, 77,369 of whom are still classified as active cases. It has been 663 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, and the Philippines remains under the world's longest quarantine. — Franco Luna