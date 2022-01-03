

















































 
























DOT: Case of Pinay traveler who evaded quarantine now with PNP
 


Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 4:23pm





 
DOT: Case of Pinay traveler who evaded quarantine now with PNP
File photo of Immigration line at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
PNA / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Monday ended its probe into the Filipina who arrived from the US and evaded the mandated quarantine for returning overseas Filipinos and has left the matter to the police.


Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat earlier said that the returning Filipino broke the mandatory quarantine rules and evaded it by going home directly to her condominium.



She was caught after posting her massage session on social media on the day of her arrival.


An individual close to the quarantine violator reported the incident to the DOT.


This report was confirmed by the agency’s investigation.


"The investigation found that the returning overseas Filipino was referred to a hotel in Makati for the mandatory quarantine period for arriving international passengers," the DOT said.


"The hotel management, however, claimed that when its personnel went to the airport to pick up the individual, according to the procedure, the individual evaded going with hotel staff by claiming a quarantine exemption that turned out to be non-existent," it added.


The DOT said it has endorsed the case to the Philippine National Police, which is a member of the One-Stop-Shop for the Management of Returning Overseas Filipino (OSS-MROF) for appropriate action. 


The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group confirmed to Philstar.com that its Regional Field Unit in the National Capital Region is handling the case. 


This case came after another quarantine breach at a hotel in Makati City where returning Filipino from the US, identified as Gwyneth Anne Chua, jumped her isolation period and was seen partying at a restaurant. She eventually tested positive for COVID-19, infecting fellow party-goers and staff of the venue restaurant.  


In view of this, the DOT lauded the hotels that strictly follow the government quarantine protocols for arriving international passengers.


"The DOT appreciates the hard work and dedication of all accredited hotels who have ensured that returning Filipinos safely and comfortably finish the prescribed quarantine before they are allowed to leave hotel premises," it said.


It likewise reminded "all establishments and the traveling public to be responsible and strictly observe the guidelines and protocols imposed by the authorities." — with Fraco Luna


 










 









