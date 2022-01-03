

















































 
























Operators told to make sure PUVs in Metro Manila only 70% full
 


Operators told to make sure PUVs in Metro Manila only 70% full
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation directed bus companies, PUV operators, and transport terminals in Metro Manila to impose tighter health protocols with the region now under Alert Level 3 mid-January to arrest the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.


In its memorandum, the Land Transportation Office reminded land-based transportation stakeholders to closely supervise their drivers and conductors, and ensure that they strictly adhere to health protocols including the 70% maximum passenger capacity limit on public utility vehicles.



The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in a separate memorandum warned that the non-observance of health protocols onboard PUVs or a violation of the 70% maximum passenger capacity order are considered violations of franchise conditions.


The LTFRB also warned PUV drivers who will not enforce the 70% maximum passenger capacity rule, as well as the strict health protocols in their vehicles, that their driver’s licenses may be suspended.


Penalties for violating PUV franchise conditions range from hefty fines to the impounding of the involved PUV, the LTFRB said, while erring drivers may also face additional criminal complaints. 


READ: Allowing more PUVs will help ensure compliance to COVID-19 protocols — commuter group


As it currently stands, the train lines in Metro Manila are already implementing the 70% maximum capacity rule. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade in an advisory said this would remain in place under Alert Level 3 provided health protocols are still being followed. 


"This is to avoid the ‘bottlenecking’ or crowding of passengers at stations, which may increase the risk of virus transmission...We cannot let our guard down. Following the government’s minimum health protocol is for our greater good. We must remain vigilant so we can reverse the uptick of cases in the country."


The department urged the public to cooperate in strictly following the 7 Commandments for Public Transport upon the recommendations of health experts.


    

  1. Wear face masks;
    2. 

  2. No talking and making phone calls;
    3. 

  3. No eating;
    4. 

  4. Keep public utility vehicles well ventilated;
    5. 

  5. Conduct frequent disinfection;
    6. 

  6. No passengers with COVID-19 symptoms are to be allowed inside public transportation;
    7. 

  7. Observe appropriate physical distancing rule
    8. 



Tugade said that the 70% maximum passenger capacity will remain in NCR to keep pace with the demand for public transport services.


He added that any adjustments or changes of the allowable maximum passenger capacity in public transportation will be subject to the guidance of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.


"With the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in NCR, the DOTr enjoins our land-based transport operators to remind passengers to strictly observe minimum health protocols and ensure that the maximum allowable passenger capacity is followed," he said.


 










 









