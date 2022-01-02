

















































 
























DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3
 


Philstar.com
January 2, 2022 | 11:24am





 
DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3
MRT commuters line up to show their vaccination card at MRT-3 North Ave. station on Aug. 3, 2021. Vaccinated train commuters may now avail themselves of free rides in the Light Rail Transit 2, Manila Metro Rail Transit 3 and Philippine National Railways starting August 3 until the end of lockdown in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — With health authorities noting an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Metro Manila will have to brace for stricter healths protocol starting January 3 with the Philippine National Police and Department of Transportation ordering the implementation of strict health protocols.


In a statement, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade also ordered public transport operators to ensure that their vehicles are safe and are properly disinfected while urging commuters to be vigilant against those who will be breaking health protocols.



As part of the implementation of health protocols, enforcers from the Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and train marshals of all railway lines have been directed to ensure proper physical distancing is observed on public transport and terminals. 


Enforcers and marshals have also been ordered to make sure that commuters entering terminals and boarding public transport are also using face masks. Transport marshals have also been ordered to remind commuters not to talk or eat while inside the trains.


Tugade asked aviation sector officials to revisit, in coordination with other concerned agencies, the existing cap on daily passenger arrivals in main gateways. 


Under Alert Level 3, intrazonal and interzonal movement are still allowed, however, reasonable restrictions may be imposed by local government units,


“Let us continue to hold our guards up. If there is a need to reduce the cap on passenger arrivals, then let us implement in coordination with concerned agencies. Revisit the existing cap, let us make sure that the process if thoroughly observed,” Tugade said.


“Let's not be complacent. The virus is still here, so let's make it a habit to wear facemasks especially when on public transportation. Don't eat or chat when inside vehicles. Let's also follow the correct physical distancing. The safety of commuters is paramount. We must make sure that health protocols are strictly implemented in all public transport vehicles and in all transport facilities."


PNP to adjust strategy as NCR returns to Alert Level 3 


The Philippine National Police also vowed a "recalibrated deployment strategy" with more outdoor activities now set to be prohibited under Alert Level 3.


In a statement, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said that the following physical interactions will be prohibited for the next two weeks: 


    

  • face-to-face classes in basic education
    • 

  • Karaoke bar and Indoor Entertainment
    • 

  • Children's amusement places
    • 

  • Casinos
    • 

  • Horse Racing
    • 

  • Cockfighting
    • 

  • contact sports except for bubble-type setup
    • 

  • Gathering not from the same household.
    • 



Other establishments are given the green light to accept customers but with 30% capacity for closed-door venues and only for fully-vaccinated individuals, and 50% for outdoor capacity.


“Our mandate is to make sure that the restrictions are properly implemented. We will closely coordinate with the IATF and the LGUs as well,” Carlos said.


The PNP said it expects each local government unit in NCR to release an Executive Order laying down the protocol based on the national direction set by the national government's coronavirus task force.


“The penalties will depend on the provisions of the EOs. Definitely, violators will face the consequence,” Carlos said.


 












 









DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 1, 2022 - 4:21pm 




President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 151 adopting the alert level system for nationwide rollout.


Under the order, the alert level system will be implemented in four phases.


    

  • Phase 1: NCR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Davao region
    • 

  • Phase 2: Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao
    • 

  • Phase 3: Cagayan, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula
    • 

  • Phase 4: CAR, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, BARMM
    • 



— Main photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe







January 1, 2022 - 4:21pm 


The Department of Health reports that 3,617 more people tested positive for COVID-19, while 43 more died and 468 more recovered from the disease.







December 31, 2021 - 4:03pm 


The Department of Health says the government agency will continue to issue COVID-19 bulletins until further notice.







December 30, 2021 - 4:09pm 


The Philippines logs 1,623 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,841,260.


The country's positivity rate is at 6.6%, the highest since October 31.


Active cases are at 11,772 or 0.4% of total, the highest since December 10.


 





December 30, 2021 - 3:15pm 


The entire Philippines will remain under Alert level 2 until Jan. 15, 2022, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.







December 29, 2021 - 1:01pm 


Acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles says alert levels for January 1 to 15 may be announced within the day or tomorrow. — The STAR/Alexis Romero


















