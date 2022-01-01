

















































 
























DOH tallies lower firecracker injuries during New Year revelry
 


January 1, 2022 | 2:26pm





 
DOH tallies lower firecracker injuries during New Year revelry
Revelers cheer during a New Year's Eve 2022 celebration on Dec. 31, 2021 in a beach resort in Subic.
MANILA, Philippines — Fewer Filipinos were injured from firecrackers as they marked the coming of the new year, according to the Department of Health.


Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said firecracker injuries went down by 11% to 85 cases from 96 last year.


The DOH said a significant number of injuries were due to prohibited firecrackers like Boga, 5-Star and Piccolo.


It added that 61% of the injuries were blasts or burns that did not require amputation, although 12% still required amputations.


Passive spectators or bystanders account for around 58% of those who were injured. 


Meanwhile, 58% of the cases occurred at home and 45% happened in the streets.


Most injuries were reported in Metro Manila (36%), followed by Region 6 (15%), and Region 1 (13%), and minors and young adults aged 11 to 30 were injured the most.


The DOH did not record any cases of firework ingestion or stray bullet injuries, but said these numbers may change in the coming days due to late reporting and consultation. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









