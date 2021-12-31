Duterte's New Year message: 2022 an opportunity 'to do things better'

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his message after signing the 2022 General Appropriations Act and the bill creating the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos at the Malacañan Palace on December 30, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2022 will give Filipinos a “fresh start and opportunity to aim higher and do things better,” President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday as the country ends another year under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his final New Year’s Eve message as president, Duterte urged Filipinos to cherish their experiences in 2021, “including our struggles and victories in overcoming the pandemic and the ravages of Typhoon Odette.”

“Every day, we continue to witness the indomitable spirit of the Filipino that adapts, endures and triumphs over all adversities. The dedication and courage of our people—especially our medical and essential frontliners, uniformed services, civilian personnel and volunteers—demonstrate what great things we can achieve if we work in solidarity,” the chief executive said.

“As we take a whole-of-nation approach to recover and build back better, may we all be inspired by the promise of new beginnings that the New Year brings,” he added.

In 2022, the world will enter the third year of the pandemic. Filipinos will also elect their new president and other leaders next year.

A survey of Social Weather Stations found that 93% of Filipinos will welcome 2022 with hope. Meanwhile, 7% said they will enter the new year with fear.

The Philippines is seeing a renewed increase in infections and preparing for the spread of the Omicron variant, which is threatening health systems overseas, again.

Robredo: Time for renewed hope, chances

for Vice President Leni Robredo, 2022 is a “time for renewed hopes, renewed chances, and renewed strength to face what lies ahead.”

“This is also a time to look back at the year that passed, and the lesson that came along with it: That despite the many difficulties we faced, we pulled through because we joined hands and helped one another,” Robredo, a presidential aspirant, said.

“We look forward to a brighter and more prosperous 2022 because we understand that there is strength to be drawn from each other, and that this strength will always be enough to get us through any challenge that lies ahead,” she added.

In a statement, House of Representatives Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said that lawmakers will continue to craft meaningful legislations that will uplift the lives of Filipinos.

Velasco also called for clean and peaceful May 2022 elections.

“We deplore all acts of violence related to the upcoming polls. The culture of violence that has characterized the country’s electoral process must come to an end,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico