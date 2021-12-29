DOH logs 25 firecracker injuries ahead of New Year

A store attendant takes orders from buyers of firecrackers and pyrotechnic products in Bocaue, Bulacan in this undated photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Wednesday 25 cases of firecracker-related injuries ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The DOH said that injuries related to fireworks increased by 108% with 25 reported cases from December 21 to 29. Only 12 cases were recorded in the same period last year.

More than a third, or 36%, of the cases were from Western Visayas, followed by Ilocos region, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Metro Manila with 12% each.

According to the department, most of the injuries were among minors aged nine to 16. About 28% of the reported cases required amputation.

The leading causes of injuries were prohibited firecrackers such as boga, 5-Star, and piccolo.

“The DOH advises the public to put safety first and use alternatives to fireworks such as noise and light-producing devices like sound systems, bells, pans, or tambourines in order to prevent debilitating and life-threatening injuries,” the agency said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government directed all local government units, the Philippine National Police, and the Bureau of Fire Protection to impose a crackdown on the manufacture and use of illegal firecrackers.

The public may participate in community firework displays, the DOH also said but it stressed that people should follow health protocols to prevent possible superspreader events.

The Philippines reported Wednesday 889 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest since November 27. DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire attributed the increase in infections to “holiday-related mobility and reduced compliance to minimum public health standards.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico