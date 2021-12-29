

















































 
























DOT to craft rehab, recovery plan for Odette-hit tourist destinations
 


Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
December 29, 2021 | 11:08am





 
DOT to craft rehab, recovery plan for Odette-hit tourist destinations
Uprooted coconut trees and destroyed house are seen next to a sinage in General Luna, Siargao island on Dec. 21, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the island.
AFP / Ferdinand Cabrera
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Wednesday said it would create a rehabilitation and recovery plan for the tourist destinations affected by Typhoon Odette.


In a statement, the tourism agency said it is already conducting rapid assessment and gathering information on the devastation of Odette to tourist destinations including Bohol, Camiguin, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Occidental, Palawan, Siargao and Southern Leyte, so that it could come up with a rehabilitation and recovery plan.


“The plan will focus on addressing immediate concerns of affected tourism workers, such as cash-for-work or alternative livelihood programs and the reconstruction of affected facilities of various enterprises,” the DOT said.


It expressed hopes to provide an inventory of the damage to the tourism industry as soon as power and communication lines have been fully restored.


In the meantime, the DOT said that it is exhausting all means to help the local government unit provide the immediate needs of those affected by Odette.


The tourism agency likewise said it is closely coordinating with the Department of Labor and Employment for financial assistance for the tourism workers affected by the the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.


“We stand behind with our kababayans and our tourism stakeholders from Visayas and Mindanao in these difficult times," the DOT said.


Meanwhile, the Tourism Promotions Board, marketing and promotions unit of the DOT, also facilitated the delivery of relief goods and basic necessities to Cebu, Siargao, Tacloban, Palawan and Negros Oriental.


The DOT added that cash donations from tourism stakeholders were also given to affected establishments and regional offices.


The DOT in cooperation with the Makati Med Foundation will continue with the vaccination program for tourism workers of Siargao. They would also monitor the immediate medical needs of the community.


Based on the Dec. 28, 2021 situation report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, a total of 1,082,910 families or 4,235,400 individuals were affected by Odette in MIMAROPA, Region 5, Region 6, Region 7, Region 8, Region 9, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, CARAGA and BARMM.


The typhoon also cut power, water supply and communication lines in these areas.


The NDRRMC said a total of seven airports were reported non-operational. Of which, five already resumed operations in MIMAROPA and Region 10.


On the other hand, 128 seaports were reported non-operational. A total of 78 seaports have already operated anew in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, Region 9, Region 10 and CARAGA.


 










 









