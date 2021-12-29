US donates another P950M to â€˜Odetteâ€™ response



















































 
























US donates another P950M to ‘Odette’ response
 


Manila, Philippines — The United States will be allocating an additional P950 million to humanitarian assistance for Super Typhoon Odette survivors, its embassy in the Philippines announced Wednesday. 


This brings the total amount of Washington's support for response to the typhoon to P1.01 billion. 



The donation, coursed through the US Agency for International Development, will provide food, aid, water, sanitation and hygiene programs. It will also fund shelter assistance that will meet emergency needs, as well as help affected communities start rebuilding their homes. 




“We stand steadfast with our longstanding friend, partner, and ally in helping support communities devastated by the typhoon,” the embassy's chargé d’affaires ad interim Heather Variava is quoted as saying in the statement. The US is also a former colonizer of the Philippines. 


"This additional assistance will help deliver food and hygiene supplies, and provide life-saving support to those most in need." 


The embassy said Variava plans to visit communities affected by Typhoon Odette to show support on behalf of the American people as well as see ongoing US relief activities. 


Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, tore through the Visayas and Mindanao earlier this month, leaving at least 378 reported dead and causing the declaration of a state of calamity in six regions. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has confirmed only 54 of the reported casualties, another 218 remain unidentified. 


Meanwhile, the damage caused by the super typhoon on infrastructure is estimated by NDRRMC to be as high as P16.71 billion while the damage to houses is estimated at P28.16 billion. The Department of Agriculture on Monday night reported that agricultural damage is nearing P6 billion. 


 










 









