Robredo to include underground power, comms lines in infra agenda if elected

Odette, the most destructive typhoon to hit the country after Yolanda in 2013, left provinces isolated due to the loss of power and phone connections. At least 375 casualties have been recorded according to the Philippine National Police.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president, vowed to prioritize underground power and communication lines in her infrastructure development agenda if elected president to ensure every affected area's resilience in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Odette.

This comes after the vice president over the weekend visited typhoon-hit areas including Bohol, Cebu, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao in Surigao del Norte, many of which remain without electricity and other means of communication.

Odette, the most destructive typhoon to hit the country after Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, left provinces isolated due to the loss of power and communications. At least 375 casualties have been recorded according to the Philippine National Police.

"One realization from the series of very strong typhoons which hit our country is that our next priority infrastructure development agenda should be putting electric and communication lines underground, particularly in typhoon-prone areas," she said in a Facebook post.

"We have, on average, 20 typhoons a year...It is better that we spend now and make them underground instead of spending money every time the posts fall down," Robredo said in mixed Filipino and English. "It is high time to start giving it very serious consideration."

In a statement sent to media Tuesday, Robredo said this would be a more cost-effective approach, taking into consideration the money spent for the rehabilitation of above-ground electric and communication lines and posts when they are toppled and destroyed by typhoons.

The lack of power and communication services in the aftermath of typhoons “adversely affect the economy and business and the extension of health, hygiene and sanitation services is greatly hampered,” Robredo said.

She added that the conduct of classes for students, both virtual and face-to-face, is also affected as a result.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday that 5,391.77 hectares of agriculture were damaged by the typhoon, which also damaged 3,803 houses.

"Many are in need, many want to help, but they can't talk. Many are also worried about what happened to their loved ones, but there is no signal, no cellphone charger. There are also no landlines," Robredo said earlier.

"There is a way to solve this problem that we always face every time there is a typhoon." — Franco Luna