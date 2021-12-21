

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo to include underground power, comms lines in infra agenda if elected
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 21, 2021 | 12:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo to include underground power, comms lines in infra agenda if elected
Odette, the most destructive typhoon to hit the country after Yolanda in 2013, left provinces isolated due to the loss of power and phone connections. At least 375 casualties have been recorded according to the Philippine National Police. 
Leni Gerona Robredo on Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president, vowed to prioritize underground power and communication lines in her infrastructure development agenda if elected president to ensure every affected area's resilience in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Odette. 



This comes after the vice president over the weekend visited typhoon-hit areas including Bohol, Cebu, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao in Surigao del Norte, many of which remain without electricity and other means of communication. 





Odette, the most destructive typhoon to hit the country after Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, left provinces isolated due to the loss of power and communications. At least 375 casualties have been recorded according to the Philippine National Police. 



"One realization from the series of very strong typhoons which hit our country is that our next priority infrastructure development agenda should be putting electric and communication lines underground, particularly in typhoon-prone areas," she said in a Facebook post.



"We have, on average, 20 typhoons a year...It is better that we spend now and make them underground instead of spending money every time the posts fall down," Robredo said in mixed Filipino and English. "It is high time to start giving it very serious consideration."



In a statement sent to media Tuesday, Robredo said this would be a more cost-effective approach, taking into consideration the money spent for the rehabilitation of above-ground electric and communication lines and posts when they are toppled and destroyed by typhoons.



The lack of power and communication services in the aftermath of typhoons “adversely affect the economy and business and the extension of health, hygiene and sanitation services is greatly hampered,” Robredo said.



She added that the conduct of classes for students, both virtual and face-to-face, is also affected as a result.



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday that 5,391.77 hectares of agriculture were damaged by the typhoon, which also damaged 3,803 houses.



"Many are in need, many want to help, but they can't talk. Many are also worried about what happened to their loved ones, but there is no signal, no cellphone charger. There are also no landlines," Robredo said earlier.



"There is a way to solve this problem that we always face every time there is a typhoon." — Franco Luna 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA finds &lsquo;deficiencies&rsquo; in NTF-ELCAC projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA finds ‘deficiencies’ in NTF-ELCAC projects


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit  has found several “deficiencies” in the implementation of programs, projects and activities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine wastage in typhoon-hit areas minimal &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine wastage in typhoon-hit areas minimal – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A hundred vials of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were wasted in Region 6 due to a power outage caused by Typhoon Odette, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec orders Marcos to answer 3 disqualification suits vs presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec orders Marcos to answer 3 disqualification suits vs presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A division of the Commission on Elections has ordered presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 3rd case of Omicron variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 3rd case of Omicron variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities identified three close contacts of the individual.  Vergeire said all underwent home quarantine and tested negative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Presidential bets call for urgent national government support for 'Odette' survivors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Presidential bets call for urgent national government support for 'Odette' survivors


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Dinagat Islands badly need our help...The entire region has still no access to basic necessities [and residents are] running...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo to include underground power, comms lines in infra agenda if elected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo to include underground power, comms lines in infra agenda if elected


                              

                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Odette, the most destructive typhoon to hit the country after Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, left provinces isolated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC extends period for court filings in 'Odette'-hit areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC extends period for court filings in 'Odette'-hit areas


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has extended the period for filing of pleadings in local courts located in Odette-stricken cities and ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government should prioritize protection, welfare of OFWs &ndash; Eleazar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government should prioritize protection, welfare of OFWs – Eleazar


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid continued reports of abuse and neglect, the government should start prioritizing the protection and welfare of overseas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Political prisoner ordered released in plea that also questioned revised GCTA rules
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Political prisoner ordered released in plea that also questioned revised GCTA rules


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A local court ordered the release of political prisoner Juanito Itaas following his petition for habeas corpus that also questioned...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NDRRMC: Infrastructure damage from 'Odette' at P225 million so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NDRRMC: Infrastructure damage from 'Odette' at P225 million so far


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Figures on damage as well as on casualties are likely to rise as more information comes in from areas that have been cut off...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with