'Act reasonably': Duterte tells organizers of poll betsâ€™ gatherings

'Act reasonably': Duterte tells organizers of poll bets’ gatherings
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 6:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the media after Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go filed his certificate of candidacy to join the vice presidential race in Pasay City, metro Manila on October 2, 2021.
AFP / Lisa Marie David / Pool
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged participants of political events to be cautious and to "act reasonably," noting that huge gatherings can turn into superspreaders of COVID-19.



Duterte said while the Philippines is under a national emergency, the government does not want to curtail the right of the people to freely assemble, seek redress of grievances or discuss matters that are allowable in a democracy.



"Remember that we are still in a pandemic situation and any large gathering may trigger a superspreader event. While we welcome these exercises as concrete and tangible manifestations of our healthy democracy, kindly temper your enthusiasm and act reasonably," the President said during a pre-recorded public address last Monday.



"I implore - I am like an implorist, almost praying to you - implore everyone who (is) participating in large gatherings, whether political in nature or not, to continue exercising... utmost caution and prudence in the conduct of your exercises," he added.



Duterte said while fewer pandemic casualties are being recorded and many people have been vaccinated, health and safety measures should still be observed



"But do not tempt the Gods," the president said.



"Babalik itong sakit na ito baka magrabe pa (A resurgence of this virus is possible and it can be worse). We are not out of the woods. The virus is still there. Our national emergency status is still there... In the meantime, let us not presuppose that since there has been a vaccine available to all, do not ever, ever presume that there is no more danger of recontamination," he added.



Supporters of candidates for the 2022 elections have been conducting motorcades that are attracting huge crowds, worrying health experts who noted that physical distancing was not observed in many of the gatherings.



Among the recent political events that drew crowds of supporters was the motorcade of presidential candidate and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his runningmate Davao City Sara Duterte-Carpio in Quezon City last December 8. Marcos' camp has apologized for the heavy traffic caused by the event.



Duterte also urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to ensure that physical distancing is observed by participants of political gatherings.



"I’d like to call the attention of the Comelec. You are the ones supervising the elections. As a matter of fact, you are the one running the show. Could you not just issue...maintain social distance?" the president said.



"Punuin mo ‘yung Luneta, as long as you maintain the regulations imposed by government kasi mahirap po ito kung magbalik (Fill up Luneta, as long as you maintain the regulations imposed by government, because it would be difficult if a surge happens). It might come back with vengeance," he added.



Honest elections



In the same address, Duterte recapped his participation in the US-led Summit for Democracy and reiterated his commitment to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to his successor.



"When it comes to the elections, government, the administration will stand neutral - we are neither for or against our rivals or allies in the party. We will participate in the exercise of that right. But we will see to it that there will be no terrorism, vote buying, at intimidation and everything that would put a hindrance to an honest election," Duterte said.



"Lastly, I said that as I step down in June 2022, it will be my highest honor to turn over the reins of power to my successor knowing that in the exercise of my mandate, I did my best to serve the Filipino people," he added.



Duterte said the Philippines remains "a vibrant democracy and an open and diverse society to this day."



"I also stressed that while our democracy is far from perfect, it continues to work in progress. The Filipino is free and the Philippines is free. I likewise stated that even as our work continues in the remaining months of my term, my administration will ensure an honest, peaceful, credible, and free elections," the president added. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

