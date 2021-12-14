

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
38% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19, less than 1% receive booster
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 1:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
38% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19, less than 1% receive booster
Bobby Casimero, a Boracay-based tour guide, gets his first COVID-19 vaccine dose during the Ceremonial Vaccination of Boracay Tourism Frontliners activity held on Wednesday (July 7) at the Paradise Garden Resort Hotel and Convention Center. 
DOT  /  released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Some 41.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March.



This is equivalent to 38.07% of the population — a long way from the 90% that health authorities say must be fully vaccinated to attain herd immunity. 



Meanwhile, 809,550 people or 0.74% of the population have received a booster shot since they were first rolled out by the government in November. 



Another 50.36 million or 54.91% of Filipinos have received the first dose, according to the Department of Health's vaccination dashboard. 



Authorities administered an average of 640,637 jabs daily in the last week, less than half their target of 1.5 million. 



Galvez: 24M more vaccines arriving this week



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. during a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and other members of the pandemic task force on Monday said the government is expecting some 24 million vaccines to be delivered this week. 



"This is assurance that we can expand our booster [dose rollout and], at the same time...that our vaccines will be complete until the middle of the year of 2022," he said partially in Filipino. 



Some 1.53 million doses of the Janssen vaccine donated by the Dutch government and another 859,950 Pfizer shots procured by the Philippines arrived in the country on December 13. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has dismissed all petitions-in-interventions filed by three different parties in the first plea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Odette is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow and make landfall over Eastern Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court drops SC exec, judge in suit vs IATF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court drops SC exec, judge in suit vs IATF


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila Regional Trial Court  has dropped a Las Piñas City judge and a Supreme Court official from a suit filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical cyclone forecast to enter PAR on Tuesday maintains strength
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical cyclone forecast to enter PAR on Tuesday maintains strength


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The tropical depression set to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday has maintained its strength as it threatens...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, US set more high-level meets to strengthen alliance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, US set more high-level meets to strengthen alliance


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Philippines and the United States have discussed ways to further strengthen the alliance between the two countries with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Rai' further intensifies to severe tropical storm as it heads towards PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Rai' further intensifies to severe tropical storm as it heads towards PAR


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The tropical storm forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday afternoon or evening has further intensified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7.3-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, 'no tsunami threat' to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7.3-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, 'no tsunami threat' to Philippines


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but the Philippine Institute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Whatever happened to: Supposed probe into call for 'revolutionary government'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Whatever happened to: Supposed probe into call for 'revolutionary government'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We cannot say, because someone has to come forward and file a case," the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Go formally drops out of presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Go formally drops out of presidential race


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to reporters outside of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said he has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 President Duterte tops daughter Sara&rsquo;s Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
President Duterte tops daughter Sara’s Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for vice president in the 2022 elections, unveiled her picks for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with