ANYARE?: What's the deal with 'COP26'?
                        

                           
James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 6:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Global warming and climate change have always been a major concern as rising sea levels, temperatures and intense tropical cyclones pose a threat to vulnerable countries — all while the world keeps up with the demands of rapid industrialization and urbanization.



In the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), over 197 countries agreed on a new deal called "Glasgow Climate Pact" to tame the devastating effects of climate change.



Part of its goals is limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C and curbing greenhouse gas emissions to further avoid catastrophes.



However, environmental activists here and abroad were left dissappointed even with this pact. But why?



What exactly are "climate finance" and "climate justice"? How could the aforementioned help poor and developing nations like the Philippines who bear the brunt of mother nature's wrath?



Is there really something we could do about the situation?



Tonight, we ask: Anyare?



Join Gaea Katreena Cabico of Philstar.com in her COP26 coverage in Glasgow, Scotland as she delves deeper into the topic together with Atty. Vicente Yu III, negotiator for G77 and China group of developing countries.



Catch the 12th episode of Anyare? tonight at 6 p.m. on Philstar.com’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 15, 2021 - 7:25am                           


                           

                              
Bookmark this page for updates on the United Nations climate summit, known as COP26. Photo courtesy of AFP/Tolga Akmen

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 15, 2021 - 7:25am                              


                              
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday hails a global accord to speed up action against climate change as "truly historic" and "the beginning of the end for coal power".



But he says his "delight at this progress" at the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow was "tinged with disappointment" because of a failure to secure the agreement of all countries to phase out hydrocarbons.



"Those for whom climate change is already a matter of life and death, who can only stand by as their islands are submerged, their farmland turned to desert, their homes battered by storms, they demanded a high level of ambition from this summit," says Johnson. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 13, 2021 - 6:02pm                              


                              
A UN climate summit text on Saturday urges nations to accelerate the phase-out of unfiltered coal and "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies, after large emitters tried to remove the mention of polluting fuels. 



The text, which comes after two weeks of frantic negotiations at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, omitted any reference to specific finance for "loss and damage" -- the mounting cost of global heating so far -- which has been a key demand of poorer nations.



The mention on Saturday of fossil fuels was weaker than a previous draft, which called on countries to "accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels". — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 13, 2021 - 9:11am                              


                              
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeals to richer countries to stump up more money to secure a breakthrough, exposing a central fault line at the marathon talks. 



Developing economies led by India have balked at demands to do more to curb emissions without promised financial support to transition away from fossil fuels, and to adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
A draft final statement of the COP26 summit Friday calls for nations to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, as two weeks of crunch climate negotiations approach their conclusion. 



A conference draft decision published on the UN Climate Change website urged countries to accelerate "the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels".



It was a rare mention of the fuels driving global heating in more than two decades of UN-led climate negotiations. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 7:35am                              


                              
Promises by governments to cut carbon emissions "ring hollow" as long as they continue to funnel trillions of investment to oil, gas and coal projects, UN chief Antonio Guterres says Thursday.



"The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -– but they are far from enough," he tells the COP26 climate summit.



"Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies." — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
