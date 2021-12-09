

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte to discuss 'peaceful' transition in Biden's Democracy Summit
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 5:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte to discuss 'peaceful' transition in Biden's Democracy Summit
President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members before his talk to the people at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on December 6, 2021.
Presidential Photo / Toto Lozano
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to talk about efforts to ensure a peaceful transfer of power and to promote peace, development, and public health during the US-led Summit for Democracy to be held this weekend, a Palace official said yesterday.



Presidential adviser on foreign affairs and chief of presidential protocol Robert Borje noted that Duterte's term is about to end and that a democracy cannot be strong if there is no peaceful and regular transfer of power.



"I think this will figure very strongly and very prominently in the speech of the president. It's an admission on the part of the president, and maybe reaffirmation of his strong belief, that it is his responsibility first and foremost as the president to ensure that there is a peaceful transition, because without it, we cannot be called a democracy. That means, we are authoritarian," Borje told state-run People's Television.



"If elections are not peaceful, honest, free, and credible, it calls into question the integrity of the electoral process and of democracy," he added.



Borje said the president may also discuss measures designed to ensure peace, development, and public safety and to protect public health from COVID-19.



"I think an important part of the speech of the president (will be about) the components of democracy which are vital to make democracy stronger. And I think this is going to be said, in the context, not just of what he's done during this administration, but working on his mandate to deliver peace and development, safety and security to the people, and in the context of the pandemic, health," the Palace protocol chief said.



"At the end of it all, what the president is saying is that the Philippines is democratic, Filipinos are democracy-loving people. We value democracy. We may continue to have challenges as a democracy, but we're firmly committed to democratic values. And that's always been his message as the president of the Philippines," he added.



Borje said Duterte's national intervention statement would also tackle the Philippines' experiences as a democracy, what he needs to do as a president of a democratic country, and the challenges that need to be addressed to keep democracy strong.  



The Summit for Democracy, which  will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies, will be held from December 9 to 10. It aims to bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to "set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action," according to the US state department. About 100 heads of states are expected to attend the virtual event.



"The United States wants commitments from partners. According to the invitation of President Biden to President Duterte, it is being done in the spirit of learning and in all humility. It shows that democracies have challenges but it should be a hindrance to strengthen democracy worldwide," Borje said.



"I think it's considered controversial because not all of the countries in the world were invited by the United States. Be that as it may, that's the decision by the host. But I think, what is important to notice is that by participating in this summit, I don't think it can be considered an 'us versus them' type of meeting, at least on the part of the Philippines," he added.



Human rights





The administration of former US president Barack Obama had criticized the deaths tied to Duterte's drug war, a move that the Philippine government described as an interference of a sovereign country's internal matters. In one of his speeches five years ago, Duterte called the US "a land of hypocrisy" and claimed that 40,000 Americans are killed every year due to drug-related issues.



But in a public address last October, the president described the US as "generous" and thanked the American government for donating COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines. He even expressed willingness to travel to Washington to personally thank the US government for the jabs.



Borje said the summit would be an opportunity for countries to learn from one another as they face challenges brought about by the pandemic.



"An important aspect of the discussion will always be good governance, and how certain values and certain principles need to be strengthened because we have shared interest, we have shared values, and we have shared principles," Borje said.



"It will be a good opportunity for the president to show that the Philippines is a democracy and it will remain a democracy, and Filipinos are free and democractic in heart, thought and deed," he added.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DIPLOMACY
                                                      JOE BIDEN
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      UNITED STATES
                                                      US-PHILIPPINES TIES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 26, 2021 - 9:12am                           


                           

                              
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from January to December 2021. (Presidential photo/Joey Dalumpines and AFP/Angela Weiss)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 26, 2021 - 9:12am                              


                              
The US government establishes a five-year grant worth P800 million to promote natural resource conservation, and ecosystem and community resilience, by supporting civil society organizations in advocating for, and participating in, good natural resource governance. 



The grant will be launched through the Investing in Sustainability and Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Regenerative Ecosystems (INSPIRE) project. 



“Through the INSPIRE project, USAID is pleased to support the Philippines’ efforts to conserve the country’s rich biodiversity and mitigate the impacts of climate change while making sure that the environment continues to benefit many Filipinos whose incomes depend upon these natural resources," USAID Acting Mission Director Sean Callahan says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:59pm                              


                              
The United States Embassy in the Philippines launches a livelihood program for those who are recovering from substance abuse order.



In partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the US Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is providing PhP5 million ($100,000) to support the "Ako ang Saklay" program.



“Livelihood programs, such as those facilitated by Ako ang Saklay, can result in quality-of-life changes for persons who use drugs, their families, and their communities,” INL representative Mark Everson says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 29, 2021 - 2:55pm                              


                              
The US Peace Corps, in partnership with the DepEd, concludes a series of virtual trainings for educators on using newly developed distance training materials.



The training ran from October 12 to 29, which involved 1,000 teachers, principals and supervisors from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.



“Studies show that high-quality instructional materials significantly increase academic outcomes by allowing students to engage more deeply and meaningfully with their learning. This has never been more important than now, with students still schooling online due to the ongoing pandemic,” DepEd Bureau of Learning Delivery Director Leila Areola says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 29, 2021 - 11:55am                              


                              
USAID launches a five-year project worth P750 million ($15 million) to build climate resilience in the Philippines.



The Climate Resilient Cities project will help cities in the country to mitigate, and endure the impacts of climate change by increasing their access to climate financing and tools to build resilience, the US Embassy says.



"Addressing the climate crisis, and particularly the vulnerability of cities, is crucial to helping build a more prosperous, resilient Philippines for current and future generations," USAID Philippines Acting Mission Director Sean Callahan says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 20, 2021 - 2:46pm                              


                              
US military service members on Tuesday delivered ICU beds and COVID-19 cold storage units wort P758,750 to the Palawan provincial government.



The donation was made in response to the request of the Palawan provincial government amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the province, the US Embassy says in a media release.



“This donation will help the people of Palawan a lot by upgrading our ability to fight against the pandemic.  It comes at the perfect time due to the surge of new cases and will help us face this new challenge," Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Office director Jeremias Alili says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Bar Association said it is offering free legal services to “targeted journalists and media organizations”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko wants animals from Cebu for Manila Zoo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko wants animals from Cebu for Manila Zoo


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he would like to partner with the Cebu Safari and Adventure Park to provide animals for Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pampanga journalist shot dead in Samar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pampanga journalist shot dead in Samar


                              

                                                                  By Ding Cervantes |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Pampanga Press Club. condemned yesterday the fatal shooting of one of its members, Jess Malabanan, by a motorcycle-riding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-DPWH chief joins Marcos-Duterte Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-DPWH chief joins Marcos-Duterte Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former public works chief Mark Villar has joined the 2022 Senate slate of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators hail Supreme Court for upholding most of anti-terror law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators hail Supreme Court for upholding most of anti-terror law


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"What the petitioners really wanted was for the law to be declared as unconstitutional... That did not pass in the court,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Trustworthy government needed to boost economy &ndash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trustworthy government needed to boost economy – Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo stressed the importance of a trustworthy, empowering and agile government to strengthen the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson: Economic problem is the real enemy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson: Economic problem is the real enemy


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Poverty, corruption and economic inequality are the real enemies of Filipinos and not political rivals, presidential aspirant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bongbong, Sara hold first Metro Manila sortie
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The presidential tandem of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio launched their show of force in Metro Manila with a grand caravan along Commonwealth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate sets probe on agricultural smuggling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate sets probe on agricultural smuggling


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate will convene the committee of the whole on Tuesday to start an inquiry into the large-scale smuggling of agricultural...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace urges travelers from South Africa to report to authorities, undergo COVID-19 testing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace urges travelers from South Africa to report to authorities, undergo COVID-19 testing


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"First and foremost, I do not want to scare them. Whoever you are, please come immediately and report yourselves, submit yourselves...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with