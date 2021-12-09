Duterte to discuss 'peaceful' transition in Biden's Democracy Summit

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to talk about efforts to ensure a peaceful transfer of power and to promote peace, development, and public health during the US-led Summit for Democracy to be held this weekend, a Palace official said yesterday.



Presidential adviser on foreign affairs and chief of presidential protocol Robert Borje noted that Duterte's term is about to end and that a democracy cannot be strong if there is no peaceful and regular transfer of power.



"I think this will figure very strongly and very prominently in the speech of the president. It's an admission on the part of the president, and maybe reaffirmation of his strong belief, that it is his responsibility first and foremost as the president to ensure that there is a peaceful transition, because without it, we cannot be called a democracy. That means, we are authoritarian," Borje told state-run People's Television.



"If elections are not peaceful, honest, free, and credible, it calls into question the integrity of the electoral process and of democracy," he added.



Borje said the president may also discuss measures designed to ensure peace, development, and public safety and to protect public health from COVID-19.



"I think an important part of the speech of the president (will be about) the components of democracy which are vital to make democracy stronger. And I think this is going to be said, in the context, not just of what he's done during this administration, but working on his mandate to deliver peace and development, safety and security to the people, and in the context of the pandemic, health," the Palace protocol chief said.



"At the end of it all, what the president is saying is that the Philippines is democratic, Filipinos are democracy-loving people. We value democracy. We may continue to have challenges as a democracy, but we're firmly committed to democratic values. And that's always been his message as the president of the Philippines," he added.



Borje said Duterte's national intervention statement would also tackle the Philippines' experiences as a democracy, what he needs to do as a president of a democratic country, and the challenges that need to be addressed to keep democracy strong.



The Summit for Democracy, which will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies, will be held from December 9 to 10. It aims to bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to "set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action," according to the US state department. About 100 heads of states are expected to attend the virtual event.



"The United States wants commitments from partners. According to the invitation of President Biden to President Duterte, it is being done in the spirit of learning and in all humility. It shows that democracies have challenges but it should be a hindrance to strengthen democracy worldwide," Borje said.



"I think it's considered controversial because not all of the countries in the world were invited by the United States. Be that as it may, that's the decision by the host. But I think, what is important to notice is that by participating in this summit, I don't think it can be considered an 'us versus them' type of meeting, at least on the part of the Philippines," he added.

Human rights



The administration of former US president Barack Obama had criticized the deaths tied to Duterte's drug war, a move that the Philippine government described as an interference of a sovereign country's internal matters. In one of his speeches five years ago, Duterte called the US "a land of hypocrisy" and claimed that 40,000 Americans are killed every year due to drug-related issues.



But in a public address last October, the president described the US as "generous" and thanked the American government for donating COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines. He even expressed willingness to travel to Washington to personally thank the US government for the jabs.



Borje said the summit would be an opportunity for countries to learn from one another as they face challenges brought about by the pandemic.



"An important aspect of the discussion will always be good governance, and how certain values and certain principles need to be strengthened because we have shared interest, we have shared values, and we have shared principles," Borje said.



"It will be a good opportunity for the president to show that the Philippines is a democracy and it will remain a democracy, and Filipinos are free and democractic in heart, thought and deed," he added.