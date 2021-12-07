

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Health chief wants Philippines to remain under Alert Level 2
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 3:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Health chief wants Philippines to remain under Alert Level 2
Individuals line up for Astrazeneca vaccine at Batasan National Highschool in Brgy. Batasan Hills in Quezon City during the last day of the government's three-day vaccine campaign on Dec. 11, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III prefers that the Philippines remains under Alert Level 2 as mobility is expected to increase during the holidays and as the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens the country’s reopening.



“Ang mobility tataas na naman ngayong kapaskuhan, alam natin ‘yan. At mayroong nagbabadyang banta ng Omicron variant. So maigi na mas konserbatibo tayo,” Duque told state-run People’s Television.





(Our mobility will increase during the holidays, we know that. And there’s the looming threat of the Omicron variant. So it's better that we are conservative.)



Duque said that under Alert Level 2, many establishments are allowed to open up to 80% anyway, depending if they have a government-issued Safety Seal and on the vaccine coverage in their area.



The entire country is under Alert Level 2 until December 15, but Duque said that the alert levels will be up for discussion by the government’s pandemic task force on Wednesday.



Coronavirus curbs in the country have eased significantly as new cases plunge to 17-month lows from a peak in September, when new infections hit over 26,000 in a single day.



But the Omicron variant, which is suspected to be more infectious and has spread to 38 countries globally, remains a specter that has prompted the government to tighten borders anew in an attempt to keep the mutated virus out. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALERT LEVEL SYSTEM
                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      FRANCISCO DUQUE III
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ongpin was the last person to see Jonson alive before the latter was found dead in a hostel in San Juan, La Union. The two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Large oil price rollback: Gasoline, diesel prices down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Large oil price rollback: Gasoline, diesel prices down


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pump products will be reduced by over P2 per liter today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Libel raps vs media revive call for Senate hearings into Malampaya deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Libel raps vs media revive call for Senate hearings into Malampaya deal


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Isn’t it ironic that while Secretary Cusi is gagging the media, he and Mr. Dennis Uy are avoiding answering the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court of Tax Appeals OKs Ressa's travel to Oslo for Nobel prize
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court of Tax Appeals OKs Ressa's travel to Oslo for Nobel prize


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tax court's First Division said that Ressa can travel outside the Philippines from December 8 to 13. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN names world&rsquo;s best tourism village in Cebu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN names world’s best tourism village in Cebu


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A community in Cebu was named one of the world’s “Best Tourism Villages” by the United Nations World Tourism...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Petitioners pointed to Marcos' 1995 conviction over his failure to file his income taxes for four consecutive years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: Let's celebrate Christmas but be ready vs Omicron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: Let's celebrate Christmas but be ready vs Omicron


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fr. Nicanor Austriaco stressed the need for the public to be cautious and for the health system to be prepared.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bets told: Don&rsquo;t fall for scam to rig results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bets told: Don’t fall for scam to rig results


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the 2022 elections drawing near, the Commission on Elections yesterday reminded politicians not to fall for con artists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ligtas Christmas campaign on vs firecrackers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ligtas Christmas campaign on vs firecrackers


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
With Christmas and New Year fast approaching, the Department of Health yesterday launched a campaign to discourage the use...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pork inventory remains high due to imports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pork inventory remains high due to imports


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s inventory of frozen pork slightly declined in the last week of November, but remained more than double...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with