Election watchdog, IBP team up vs election violators

MANILA, Philippines — Poll watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to ensure that voters are informed of different electoral laws, issues and processes and to assist those who would be filing cases against election law violators.

In a MOA signing held last Nov. 29, LENTE founder and honorary chairman Christian Monsod underscored the critical role of lawyers and law students in guaranteeing law and order and in “ensuring that the voice of individuals, particularly those coming from vulnerable sectors, is heard” during the election season.

Monsod also reminded the public of the importance of the upcoming elections, saying that it is a “test of our vision of democracy.”

For his part, IBP national president Burt Estrada said their partnership with LENTE is crucial in promoting “genuine electoral reforms” and in pursuing accountability in the electoral process.

“The IBP will be helping educate and capacitate the public on the different electoral laws, issues and processes. Also, through our regional chapters and legal aid offices, we hope to be able to assist in filing cases against election law violators to serve as examples and deter future violators,” Estrada said.

LENTE executive director Ona Caritos, meanwhile, added that the partnership aims to improve the administration of justice against election law violators.

“The partnership among the IBP, law students, civil society organizations and the general public would be pivotal to have a genuine 2022 elections,” Caritos said. – Robertzon Ramirez