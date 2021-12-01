

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Jinggoy Estrada joins Marcos slate
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 6:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Jinggoy Estrada joins Marcos slate
In this file photo, Jinggoy Estrada, who is seeking a Senate comeback, shows his accomplished certificate of candidacy for the 2019 midterm polls.
The STAR  /  KJ Rosales
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Wednesday confirmed that he will run in the 2022 polls under the slate of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.



Estrada, who was part of the caravan of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio tandem in the southern Luzon province, said he is “very fortunate” to be included in the slate of the Marcos-Duterte tandem, which has been dubbed the "UniTeam".





Marcos, in the event streamed on Estrada's Facebook, said it is easy to campaign for a person whom he calls his friend.



"We have seen that in the long time that he (Estrada) was senator his record that he has passed many laws that helped many people," he said in Filipino.



"’Yun lamang eh napag-initan ng kaunti ng ating kaibigan sa Malacañang noon kaya medyo naiba ang takbo ng kanyang career ngunit ngayon ay tayong lahat ay magtutulungan para maibalik sya sa senado para makapag serbisyo muli," the presidential aspirant added.



(Sadly, he earned the ire of our friend at the Malacañang earlier that’s why his career was derailed, but now, we will help each other to bring him back to the Senate to serve again.)



It is unclear what Marcos was referring to, but Estrada was charged with plunder and graft cases related to the “pork barrel” scam in 2014/



He is accused of amassing P183 million worth of kickbacks by allocating portions of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) to bogus foundations allegedly set up by alleged pork scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles. Estrada  was allowed to post bail in 2017, after three years of detention.



He is eyeing a comeback to the Senate, after a failed bid in 2019, under Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP), the party of his father, former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada.



The lead up to the 2022 polls saw the formation of a coalition among the country’s biggest political clans: Estrada’s PMP, Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Duterte-Carpio’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats created an alliance to support the UniTeam’s bid.



Earlier on Wednesday, News5 reported that Arroyo, donning a Duterte-Arroyo green shirt, and Marcos were present at an event for Rep. Jayjay Suarez (Quezon).



Political scientists have called this alliance as “unholy,” and a bid to keep themselves in power. — Kristine Joy Patag with News5/Dale De Vera


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      JINGGOY ESTRADA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government can investigate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, indicted on sex trafficking charges in the United States,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines still at bottom of pandemic resilience ranking for 3rd straight month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines still at bottom of pandemic resilience ranking for 3rd straight month


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
With a score of 43.1, the Philippines placed last in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The party remains steadfast and is committed to [supporting and campaigning] for all its candidates," lawyer Melvin Matibag,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Panel expert supports mandatory jabs, travel restrictions amid 'Delta-like' Omicron threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Panel expert supports mandatory jabs, travel restrictions amid 'Delta-like' Omicron threat


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If [vaccination] will be mandatory, I will really support that...At this point in time, we know that vaccines can protect...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is expecting a tropical storm to enter the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Locsin hits task force decision to include Italy on 'red list'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Locsin hits task force decision to include Italy on 'red list'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Our famously warm relations with Italy went down the drain. I want a reconsideration based on science."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 50 stranded OFWs in Bahrain return home &mdash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 50 stranded OFWs in Bahrain return home — DFA


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The detainees were confined at the Female Detention Center for various offenses, and have since completed their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Omicron variant not yet detected in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Omicron variant not yet detected in Philippines


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Just to be clear, no detection yet of Omicron. We are still processing [the] next batch of whole genome sequences," Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs bill letting married women keep their maiden names
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs bill letting married women keep their maiden names


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives passed a bill that lets women keep their maiden name even after marriage.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor confirms death of killer cop Nuezca
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor confirms death of killer cop Nuezca


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed the death of former cop Jonel Nuezca, who was convicted for the killing of a mother...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with