

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH: Omicron variant not yet detected in Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 5:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH: Omicron variant not yet detected in Philippines
Residents wait for their turn to be vaccinated inside a mall in Manila City, on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has not yet detected a case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Department of Health said Wednesday.



"Just to be clear, no detection yet of Omicron. We are still processing [the] next batch of whole genome sequences," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters.





Vergeire also said the department is gathering information on travelers who arrived in the Philippines from South Africa. Scientists in South Africa discovered the Omicron variant, which poses a "very high" global risk, according to the World Health Organization.



In a bid to keep the heavily mutated variant out, Philippine authorities suspended temporarily a decision allowing the entry of fully vaccinated tourists and banned arrivals from several nations.



The government is also conducting a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people to accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 jabs.



The DOH reported Wednesday 500 new COVID-19 infections, marking the eighth straight day that additional cases were below 1,000.



The agency also logged 167 new deaths and 951 additional recoveries.



Since the start of the pandemic, authorities have so far confirmed 2.83 million infections. Of the total, only 0.5% were active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      OMICRON VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government can investigate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, indicted on sex trafficking charges in the United States,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines still at bottom of pandemic resilience ranking for 3rd straight month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines still at bottom of pandemic resilience ranking for 3rd straight month


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
With a score of 43.1, the Philippines placed last in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte on Omicron variant: I want to kill that
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte on Omicron variant: I want to kill that


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday said he wants to “shoot dead” the newly discovered Omicron variant of COVID that is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is expecting a tropical storm to enter the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Panel expert supports mandatory jabs, travel restrictions amid 'Delta-like' Omicron threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Panel expert supports mandatory jabs, travel restrictions amid 'Delta-like' Omicron threat


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If [vaccination] will be mandatory, I will really support that...At this point in time, we know that vaccines can protect...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jinggoy Estrada joins Marcos slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jinggoy Estrada joins Marcos slate


                              

                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Wednesday confirmed that he will run in the 2022 polls under the slate of presidential aspirant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 50 stranded OFWs in Bahrain return home &mdash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 50 stranded OFWs in Bahrain return home — DFA


                              

                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The detainees were confined at the Female Detention Center for various offenses, and have since completed their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs bill letting married women keep their maiden names
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs bill letting married women keep their maiden names


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives passed a bill that lets women keep their maiden name even after marriage.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor confirms death of killer cop Nuezca
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor confirms death of killer cop Nuezca


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed the death of former cop Jonel Nuezca, who was convicted for the killing of a mother...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA OKs COVID-19 booster shots for adults
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA OKs COVID-19 booster shots for adults


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the administration of booster shots to those 18 and above was approved on Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with