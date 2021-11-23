

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
FDA: Vaccination for minors under 12 possible before 2022
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 3:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
FDA: Vaccination for minors under 12 possible before 2022
Children enjoy playing at the Bernardo Park in Quezon City on July 10, 2021. Kids five years old and above are now allowed outdoors in areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine after the Inter-Agency Task Force approved the proposal.
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Minors under 12 years old may not have to wait until 2022 for their COVID-19 shots, the Food and Drug Administration signalled Tuesday. 



Speaking at a Palace briefing, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said that it was his opinion that vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 is possible  with Pfizer and Sinovac amid discussions on versions of the vaccines available to kids. 





As it currently stands, the national government is already rolling out vaccination for minors aged 12 to 17. 



"I would think before the end of the year [we will have it]. I'm pretty sure Pfizer's going to be ready and Sinovac also told us that their data is being collated and would be submitted soon," he said. 



"So those are the two possible vaccines for our children coming soon."



Domingo did say, however, that this would depend on whether or not Pfizer would apply for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for five to 11-year-old minors.



"They [Pfizer] have already asked and they already ask the list of requirements, and they told us that they are completing the requirements," he said. 



"There is only a slight difference in the formulation of the vaccine for children. It's like a new EUA, because there is a new innovation in the product."



Asked about possible side effects of the ongoing pediatric vaccination, Domingo said: "I think the most severe was allergies and and another child patient hyperventilated. So, so far, so good and we’re still continuing with that."



To date, 21,101 active cases of the pathogen remain in the Philippines, where health authorities have recorded 2.7 million coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic. — Franco Luna


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      FDA
                                                      FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                              


                              
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.



"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                              


                              
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.



To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI arrests vlogger Mejorada on libel conviction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI arrests vlogger Mejorada on libel conviction


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"He was arrested on basis of warrant of arrest to serve his sentence for the libel conviction with [Sen. Franklin Drilon]...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines ranks lowest on COVID-19 deaths among select countries&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines ranks lowest on COVID-19 deaths among select countries’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has the lowest number of deaths from COVID-19 compared to eight other mostly wealthy countries that have the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir available to OVP teleconsult patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir available to OVP teleconsult patients


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s office is making molnupiravir, a pill for the treatment of COVID-19, available to patients...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs one-year extension of 2021 budget
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs one-year extension of 2021 budget


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives yesterday approved the measure that would extend the validity of this year’s P4.5-trillion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 18 private schools start face-to-face class pilot implementation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
18 private schools start face-to-face class pilot implementation


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 18 private schools started the rollout of face-to-face classes under the Department of Education effort to pilot the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says he was 'naive' drug user
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says he was 'naive' drug user


                              

                                                                  By Allison Jackson |
                                 36 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Philippines presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao says he was "naive" and ignorant of the law when he took crystal meth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec exec Kho, COA chair Aguinaldo vie for Supreme Court seat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec exec Kho, COA chair Aguinaldo vie for Supreme Court seat


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 36 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections Commissioner Antonio Kho and Commission on Audit chairperson Michael Aguinaldo are vying for a seat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd: Limited face-to-face classes COVID-free so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd: Limited face-to-face classes COVID-free so far


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
DepEd’s two-month pilot study allows for 100 public and 20 private schools to begin limited in-person classes and more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor: Almost 10K of 48K inmates now fully vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor: Almost 10K of 48K inmates now fully vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of fully-vaccinated Persons Deprived of Liberty in Bureau of Corrections facilities nationwide has risen to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Delivery riders affected most by prank orders delivered to OVP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Delivery riders affected most by prank orders delivered to OVP


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"When I was told about this, I was worried about the delivery riders. The burden is on them," she wrote in Filipino.&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with