FDA: Vaccination for minors under 12 possible before 2022
MANILA, Philippines — Minors under 12 years old may not have to wait until 2022 for their COVID-19 shots, the Food and Drug Administration signalled Tuesday.
Speaking at a Palace briefing, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said that it was his opinion that vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 is possible with Pfizer and Sinovac amid discussions on versions of the vaccines available to kids.
As it currently stands, the national government is already rolling out vaccination for minors aged 12 to 17.
"I would think before the end of the year [we will have it]. I'm pretty sure Pfizer's going to be ready and Sinovac also told us that their data is being collated and would be submitted soon," he said.
"So those are the two possible vaccines for our children coming soon."
Domingo did say, however, that this would depend on whether or not Pfizer would apply for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for five to 11-year-old minors.
"They [Pfizer] have already asked and they already ask the list of requirements, and they told us that they are completing the requirements," he said.
"There is only a slight difference in the formulation of the vaccine for children. It's like a new EUA, because there is a new innovation in the product."
Asked about possible side effects of the ongoing pediatric vaccination, Domingo said: "I think the most severe was allergies and and another child patient hyperventilated. So, so far, so good and we’re still continuing with that."
To date, 21,101 active cases of the pathogen remain in the Philippines, where health authorities have recorded 2.7 million coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic. — Franco Luna
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.
The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.
To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.
The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.
HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
