FDA: Vaccination for minors under 12 possible before 2022

Children enjoy playing at the Bernardo Park in Quezon City on July 10, 2021. Kids five years old and above are now allowed outdoors in areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine after the Inter-Agency Task Force approved the proposal.

MANILA, Philippines — Minors under 12 years old may not have to wait until 2022 for their COVID-19 shots, the Food and Drug Administration signalled Tuesday.

Speaking at a Palace briefing, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said that it was his opinion that vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 is possible with Pfizer and Sinovac amid discussions on versions of the vaccines available to kids.

As it currently stands, the national government is already rolling out vaccination for minors aged 12 to 17.

"I would think before the end of the year [we will have it]. I'm pretty sure Pfizer's going to be ready and Sinovac also told us that their data is being collated and would be submitted soon," he said.

"So those are the two possible vaccines for our children coming soon."

Domingo did say, however, that this would depend on whether or not Pfizer would apply for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for five to 11-year-old minors.

"They [Pfizer] have already asked and they already ask the list of requirements, and they told us that they are completing the requirements," he said.

"There is only a slight difference in the formulation of the vaccine for children. It's like a new EUA, because there is a new innovation in the product."

Asked about possible side effects of the ongoing pediatric vaccination, Domingo said: "I think the most severe was allergies and and another child patient hyperventilated. So, so far, so good and we’re still continuing with that."

To date, 21,101 active cases of the pathogen remain in the Philippines, where health authorities have recorded 2.7 million coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic. — Franco Luna