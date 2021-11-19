

































































 




   







   















Pharmally Biologicals exec running for Congress resigns from Lakas-CMD
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 4:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pharmally Biologicals exec running for Congress resigns from Lakas-CMD
Rose Nono Lin in this picture from her Facebook page on Oct. 7, 2021.
Facebook / Ate Rose Lin
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Pharmally Biologicals stockholder and chief financial officer Rose Nono Lin, who is running to represent Quezon City’s 5th District in Congress, has resigned from Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats.



In a letter to the Commission on Elections’ law department, Lakas-CMD said it received Lin’s resignation from the party on Friday.



As a result of Lin’s resignation, Lakas-CMD told Comelec to revoke the certificate of nomination and acceptance it gave to her. A CONA is a document submitted by political aspirants who are nominated by a party or a coalition to run for a particular elective post.



“Insofar as Lakas-CMD is concerned, Ms. Lin is an independent candidate,” the party told the Comelec’s law department.



Senators have said that Pharmally Biologicals is connected to Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp., the company at the center of congressional probes on the government’s pandemic spending.



Lin has denied this in hearings at the Senate.



She is also said to own five luxury cars. Asked by senators to explain where these came from, she claimed that she just found them in their garage.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

