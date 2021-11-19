30% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

This June 22, 2021 photo shows individuals lining up at a mall in Manila to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 33 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the eight months since the government launched its inoculation campaign.

This is equivalent to 30.25% of the population or a third of the 90% that health experts say must be vaccinated to attain herd immunity.

Another 40.92% million or 37.53% of Filipinos have received the first shot of a two-dose regimen, according to Department of Health figures as of November 18.

The Philippines this week received more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by US drugmakers Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, bolstering the country's procured supply of the life-saving jabs.

A China Airlines plane carrying 1.31 million Moderna doses landed at the Terminal 1 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday morning while 609,570 more Pfizer shots arrived on Thursday night.