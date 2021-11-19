

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
30% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 1:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
30% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
This June 22, 2021 photo shows individuals lining up at a mall in Manila to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 33 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the eight months since the government launched its inoculation campaign.



This is equivalent to 30.25% of the population or a third of the 90% that health experts say must be vaccinated to attain herd immunity. 



Another 40.92% million or 37.53% of Filipinos have received the first shot of a two-dose regimen, according to Department of Health figures as of November 18. 



The Philippines this week received more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by US drugmakers  Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, bolstering the country's procured supply of the life-saving jabs. 



A China Airlines plane carrying 1.31 million Moderna doses landed at the Terminal 1 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday morning while 609,570 more Pfizer shots arrived on Thursday night.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez made the disclosure Thursday afternoon, hours after refuting a claim by Marcos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China Coast Guard blocked, water cannoned Philippine boats en route to Ayungin &mdash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China Coast Guard blocked, water cannoned Philippine boats en route to Ayungin — DFA


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Three Chinese coast guard vessels forced a Philippines' resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea to abort by blocking and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has begun a limited return to classrooms. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person learning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque shrugs off criticisms on working for Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque shrugs off criticisms on working for Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senatorial candidate and former presidential spokesman Harry Roque has brushed aside criticisms against his decision to work...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Better, smarter infrastructure needed to boost economy &ndash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Better, smarter infrastructure needed to boost economy – Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday vowed to implement a “better and smarter” infrastructure program that will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon &mdash; DOT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon — DOT


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism said the Philippines would welcome international tourists for leisure travels soon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Since March, 32.58 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.17 million have received...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US announces sex trafficking charges vs Apollo Quiboloy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US announces sex trafficking charges vs Apollo Quiboloy


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
United States prosecutors announced Thursday sex trafficking charges against Apollo Quiboloy, accusing him and two top officials...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar encourages OFWs, families to join summit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar encourages OFWs, families to join summit


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Cynthia Villar has renewed her call to all overseas Filipino workers and their families to attend the 10th OFW and Family...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bacolod City is Most Business Friendly LGU in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bacolod City is Most Business Friendly LGU in Philippines


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bacolod City has been named the “Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit” for 2021 by the Philippine Chamber...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with