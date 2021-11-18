

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
'Unacceptable': Senators decry Chinese Coast Guard blocking Philippine boats anew
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 2:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Unacceptable': Senators decry Chinese Coast Guard blocking Philippine boats anew
In this photo taken March 29, 2014, an aerial view shows a Philippines Navy vessel that has been grounded since 1999 to assert the nation's sovereignty over the Second Thomas Shoal, a remote South China Sea reef also claimed by China.
AFP / Jay Directo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — At least three senators on Thursday strongly condemned the China Coast Guard's derailing of a supply mission in the West Philippine Sea. 



China Coast Guards ships on November 16 blocked and water cannoned two Philippine supply boats on their way to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, forcing them to abort their mission, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a statement, citing a report from the armed forces' Western Command in Palawan. 





"This is an outright and unacceptable violation of our sovereign rights and jurisdiction," Sen. Risa Hontiveros, a reelectionist, said in a statement written partially in Filipino. "I have long been angry at China’s blatant abuse of our rights and oceans." 



Meanwhile, Sen. Richard Gordon, also seeking reelection, said China's actions were "illegal," emphasizing that "Ayungin Shoal remains part of the Philippines in its Kalayaan Island Group, as well as its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf."



"[T]he Constitution explicitly states that we have sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over it," he added. 



Sen. Francis Pangilinan, a vice-presidential candidate, also chimed in, saying in Filipino: "We will not allow our islands to be occupied or our soldiers to be disrespected." 



Locsin said the Philippines has protested the incident, reassuring that the "Philippines will continue to provide supplies to our troops in Ayungin Shoal." He also warned China that "a public vessel is covered by the Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty."



Both Gordon and Hontiveros expressed support for Locsin's response to the incident. 



Duterte urged to condemn incident, take action 



"I also call on Malacanang to strongly condemn this incident," Hontiveros said.



"Let us show our military personnel, the very same people who risk their lives for our country, that we will always defend them." 



Meanwhile, Gordon, whose relationship with President Rodrigo Duterte has soured in recent months, said that "[a]s commander-in-chief, the president should spearhead the protection of our troops and our people." 



Duterte has generally steered clear of condemning China's actions in the West Philippine Sea despite the slew of incursions and aggressions that the superpower has perpetrated throughout his term. He has also continued to pursue close ties with Beijing. 



In 2019, the Chinese coast guard similarly blocked Filipino vessels on a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre that has been grounded on Ayungin Shoal since 1999 to assert the country's sovereignty over the area. Malacañang at the time would not condemn the incident, instead calling it "objectionable" and saying it would leave the rest up to Locsin. 



READ: Jet ski boast was pledge to assert sovereignty in West Philippine Sea — analysts



"We recognize that we, like the rest of the world, cannot even wear our underpants without China," Pangilinan said. "And the 2022 election will determine what happens to our country." 



"The question for all of us: Are you willing to sell the land you live on? The future of our children and grandchildren?" 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FRANCIS PANGILINAN
                                                      RICHARD GORDON
                                                      RISA HONTIVEROS
                                                      SENATE
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has begun a limited return to classrooms. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person learning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coup rumors emerge from House as elections draw nearer                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coup rumors emerge from House as elections draw nearer


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rumors of yet another coup d’etat at the House of Representatives are swirling as battle lines are drawn for the crucial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Video claims NPA rebels shot and killed Hacienda Luisita massacre victims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Video claims NPA rebels shot and killed Hacienda Luisita massacre victims


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The video leaves out nearly all of the earlier findings by no less than the National Bureau of Investigation in its 2005...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorenzana tests positive for COVID-19 again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorenzana tests positive for COVID-19 again


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday confirmed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-i...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec disqualifies 126 of 270 party-list groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec disqualifies 126 of 270 party-list groups


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has denied the applications of at least 126 party-list groups for next year’s elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace denies reports that Vince Dizon has joined Isko Moreno's team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace denies reports that Vince Dizon has joined Isko Moreno's team


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang Thursday denied that government pandemic response adviser Vince Dizon has joined the camp of presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA: Some COVID-19 jabs may get full approval by early 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA: Some COVID-19 jabs may get full approval by early 2022


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the agency is “eagerly awaiting” for vaccine makers to submit their application...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Decline in Metro Manila cases seen to continue but OCTA warns vs &lsquo;overconfidence&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Decline in Metro Manila cases seen to continue but OCTA warns vs ‘overconfidence’


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye said the improving picture should not be a cause for overconfidence.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merck seeking EUA for COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir in Philippines &mdash; FDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merck seeking EUA for COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir in Philippines — FDA


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmaceutical company Merck. & Co has sought emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antivral pill molnupiravir in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez made the disclosure Thursday afternoon, hours after refuting a claim by Marcos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with