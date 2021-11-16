

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Romualdez eyes Duterte inclusion in Lakas-CMD Senate slate
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 5:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Romualdez eyes Duterte inclusion in Lakas-CMD Senate slate
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats president and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said Tuesday he is eyeing to include President Rodrigo Duterte in his party’s senatorial lineup for the 2022 elections.



“It will be my honor, as Lakas-CMD president, to nominate his name for inclusion in the list of senatorial candidates to be adopted by the party,” Romualdez said in a statement.





The House leader said Lakas-CMD’s National Executive Committee is currently finalizing the party’s Senate slate for next year’s polls and will make a formal announcement on this soon.



Duterte is running for senator in the 2022 elections under Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan, a party in alliance with the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan. His daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is running for vice president under Lakas-CMD.



PDP-Laban originally wanted him to run for vice president, but he scrapped this to announce that he was supposedly retiring from politics.



Duterte, however, yet again departed from his previous statement and opted to file his candidacy for senator by substituting for a PDDS candidate who backed out from the senatorial race.



In 2015, Duterte also announced that he was retiring from politics, only for him to file his candidacy for president by substituting for his partymate Martin Diño. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
But a question lingers: Are we truly out of the woods or is this just the calm before yet another storm of infections?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines OKs booster shots for health workers starting Nov. 17
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines OKs booster shots for health workers starting Nov. 17


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The agency's pronouncement came as it said the Food and Drug Administration had issued an emergency use authorization for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court Ad Midas Marquez is newest SC associate justice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court Ad Midas Marquez is newest SC associate justice


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
After years of applying to the Supreme Court bench, Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez is the newest associate justice...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Face shield wearing now optional in Metro Manila rail lines &mdash; operators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Face shield wearing now optional in Metro Manila rail lines — operators


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Today, the MRT-3 management will begin implementing the voluntary wearing of the face shield on its passengers, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Server overload, late remittances delayed confirmation emails for passport appointments &mdash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Server overload, late remittances delayed confirmation emails for passport appointments — DFA


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The delay in the transmission of confirmation emails is likely caused by the overloading of servers, compounded by the late...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ilocos police to seek reconsideration of junked drug raps vs Julian Ongpin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ilocos police to seek reconsideration of junked drug raps vs Julian Ongpin


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The recovery of drug evidence, 12.6 grams [of] cocaine was just incidental and to emphasize [that] the police response was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos 'no longer aligned' with admin but hopeful for alliance with Sara Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos 'no longer aligned' with admin but hopeful for alliance with Sara Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"I think it’s not accurate to say that we have aligned or aligning with the administration because obviously, the administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urges LGUs to consider restricting entry of minors in malls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urges LGUs to consider restricting entry of minors in malls


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged local governments to consider restricting the entry of minors in malls, saying children...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte's Senate bid unrelated to ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte's Senate bid unrelated to ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"He wants to continue his service to the people. Since his term as president is ending, he believes in his heart that he can...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto: Candidate Duterte should disclose SALN, take voluntary drug test along with other bets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto: Candidate Duterte should disclose SALN, take voluntary drug test along with other bets


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senate President Vicente Sotto III, a vice presidential candidate, on Tuesday said President Rodrigo Duterte reveal his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with