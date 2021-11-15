ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 cases are dropping. Hospital beds are freeing up. Restrictions are easing — and quite rapidly, too.

These are just some things that may prompt kids these days to say, “The earth is healing” after nearly two long years of death and suffering brought about by the pandemic.

People long cooped up in their homes, some with their toddlers in tow, troop to malls and other public spaces to finally enjoy some semblance of normalcy and freedom as the government quickly rolls back coronavirus curbs.

But a question lingers: Are we truly out of the woods or is this just the calm before yet another storm of infections?

Tonight, we ask: Anyare?

Join James Relativo as he heads to the infamous dolomite beach at Manila Bay to get the pulse of the people and explores whether the pandemic is truly over, together with Dr. Aileen Riel-Espina of the Health Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19, University of the Philippines Pandemic Response Team Dr. Jomar Rabajante and Philstar.com reporter Christian Deiparine.