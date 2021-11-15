

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 6:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 cases are dropping. Hospital beds are freeing up. Restrictions are easing — and quite rapidly, too.



These are just some things that may prompt kids these days to say, “The earth is healing” after nearly two long years of death and suffering brought about by the pandemic.





People long cooped up in their homes, some with their toddlers in tow, troop to malls and other public spaces to finally enjoy some semblance of normalcy and freedom as the government quickly rolls back coronavirus curbs.



But a question lingers: Are we truly out of the woods or is this just the calm before yet another storm of infections?



Tonight, we ask: Anyare?



Join James Relativo as he heads to the infamous dolomite beach at Manila Bay to get the pulse of the people and explores whether the pandemic is truly over, together with Dr. Aileen Riel-Espina of the Health Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19, University of the Philippines Pandemic Response Team Dr. Jomar Rabajante and Philstar.com reporter Christian Deiparine.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LRTA administrator Berroya passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LRTA administrator Berroya passes away


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Light Rail Transport Authority administrator, retired Police Director General Reynaldo Berroya has passed away, Transport...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo with a 68.4 voter preference, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (59.9 percent) and Sorsogon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally&rsquo;s Dargani siblings detained at Senate after Davao arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally’s Dargani siblings detained at Senate after Davao arrest


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally executives Mohit and Twinkle Dargani are now detained in the Senate building and will remain there until they hand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After 19 months, Philippines begins gradual return to classrooms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After 19 months, Philippines begins gradual return to classrooms


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 100 public schools are participating in the Department of Education's pilot study, which President Rodrigo Duterte has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Bong was crying. I said, 'Do not cry. Why cry? The position of president is open. You run. Why cry just because my daughter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno promises support to local and IP communities on reforestation, conservation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno promises support to local and IP communities on reforestation, conservation


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Here in Mindoro province, the Mangyans and other indigenous people in the province have a big role to play in guarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Plastic barriers OK in schools but other precautions also needed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Plastic barriers OK in schools but other precautions also needed


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health has insisted on the use of plastic barriers in classrooms as select public schools returned to in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Red-tagging ex-general Parlade wants to join presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Red-tagging ex-general Parlade wants to join presidential race


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Controversial retired military officer Antonio Parlade Jr. says he is joining the presidential race.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor: 4K inmates fully vaccinated; 13K partially vaxxed vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor: 4K inmates fully vaccinated; 13K partially vaxxed vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 4,000 out of the 48,689 Persons Deprived of Liberty in the seven facilities of the Bureau of Corrections nationwide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 630 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 630 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Delta cases accounted for 94.59% of the 666 samples that were sent for whole...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with