LRTA administrator Berroya passes away

Retired Police Director General Reynaldo Berroya was appointed as the Light Rail Transit Authority’s (LRTA) new administrator in January 2017.

MANILA, Philippines — Light Rail Transport Authority administrator, retired Police Director General Reynaldo Berroya has passed away, Transport Secretary Art Tugade announced on Monday.

"On behalf of the entire staff, officers and sectors of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and also of my own family, I convey my utmost condolonces and solicitude to the family and loved ones left behind by Gen Berroya," Tugade said in a statement.

The transport secretary did not provide more details on Berroya’s passing.

Tugade remembered Berroya as “one of the most courageous and dedicated public servant and defender of the Republic.”

“His was an exceptional leadership, which he proudly exhibited throughout his term and management of the LRTA. As administrator, he was one of those who was instrumental in lifting and [revitalizing] the image of the country’s transport system, particularly the railways sector,” he added.

Berroya was appointed as LRTA administrator in January 2017.

He had also served as general manager of the Metro Rail Transit-3, chief of the Land Transportation Office, assistant secretary for special concerns and undersecretary for communications of the DOTr.

He also held a high-ranking post in the military and obtained several meritorious accomplishments at the Intelligence Operations, Special Operations, Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Constabulary Anti- Narcotics Unit, Metrocom Intelligence and Presidential Anti-Crime Commission. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Rosette Adel